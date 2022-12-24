Central Texas saw temperatures dip down into the low teens and in some cases single digits, when an artic blast swept through the area Thursday afternoon.
For the past two days the area hasn’t seen temperatures above freezing during the day or overnight. Saturday afternoon was the first day temperatures rose above freezing.
Christmas Day is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 48 and a calm wind becoming southwestly around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 28, and a south-southwest wind around 5 mph.
According to the National Weather Service, Monday will be sunny, with a high near 57 and a south-southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northerly in the afternoon.
Monday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 30 and a calm wind becoming northerly around 5 mph.
with sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 56. Winds will start out light and variable, becoming southerly at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 69 and a southerly wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, are expected on Wednesday.
Wednesday night is projected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 and a light and variable wind becoming southerly at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.