Shoemaker High School saw 11 athletes commit to competing in college athletics through a Facebook live signing day on Wednesday.
The girls basketball team has the most individual signees with three.
Trinity Smith will continue her career at Southwestern College in Kansas.
Smith took the time to thank her coaches and parents for helping her along the journey.
Amaya Coakley is going to play basketball for State Fair College in Missouri. Coakley was surrounded by her family as she signed her letter of intent.
Destiny Tollette was the third girls basketball player to sign her letter and she will be attending Bethel College in Kansas.
Nasir Kirk was a member of the Shoemaker boys basketball team and he will continue his playing career at Solano Community College in California.
Brian McCutcheon, the associate head coach for Shoemaker basketball, said Kirk outworked 99.9% of the players in the basketball program.
Jesus Encarnacion Pagan was a member of the Shoemaker baseball team and he will continue to play baseball at Concordia University in Austin.
Adam Froeschl, the head coach of Shoemaker baseball, said he thought he may have the best pitcher in the district in Encarnacion prior to the season.
Alex Duran will be continuing his track career at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth.
“I’d like to thank my family and my coaches for supporting me during the year and in the summers,” Duran said at his signing.
Deonna Roberts was with the girls track team and she will be continuing her athletic career at Houston-Tillotson University.
Richard Daniels, the head girls track coach, said Roberts was the most improved athlete on the track team this year.
Viveca Henry will be continuing her cross country career at North Central Texas College in Gainesville.
Ariana Laboy will be playing soccer for Navarro College in Corsicana. Laboy thanked God, her family and her coaches for always being there for her from seventh grade.
Israel Alexander was a wide receiver at Shoemaker, and he will continue to play at Tabor College.
The head coach Toby Foreman said that Alexander always did what the coaches asked no matter what and that Tabor College was getting an outstanding player and young man.
Foreman closed the signing day commending the athletes and the district’s administration.
“These kids sacrificed far more than just during high school,” Foreman said. “You set a goal at a young age and it’s a lot of work. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it in person. It’s a great attribute to our administration we could get it done in this way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.