Three Killeen ISD high schools celebrated with 18 excited, talented, hardworking seniors and their proud family members as the student athletes prepare to continue their education and their sports at the college level.
Wednesday was National Signing Day.
Killeen High School
Locally, the day began with two Killeen High School football players signing to continue their education at small universities.
Defensive back Imek Berkley committed to Southwestern Assemblies of God University and wide receiver David Monley signed with Hardin-Simmons University.
The pair took turns signing letters on the auditorium stage as family members looked on and position coaches praised the students’ years of hard work. Younger student athletes made up most of the audience spaced out in the large venue.
Athletic Coordinator Neil Searcy said both Berkley and Monley did far more than perform well on the football field. They served as ambassadors for the school.
Position coaches described the pair as unselfish team players willing to change positions to benefit the team.
Monley, a track athlete, didn’t even play football until his junior year, then moved from defense to offense where he shined bright enough to attract college recruiters.
Both student athletes and their coaches reminded the audience that it takes commitment in the classroom as well as the athletic arena to move from high school to college in athletics.
During the ups and downs of the past season, Monley said his coaches helped him stay focused. He urged his peers to never stop working hard to keep grades up. “Focus on grades,” he said. “That’s what gets you into college.”
Ellison High School
At Ellison High School, Principal David Dominguez congratulated five seniors and praised family members for long years of committed support through youth sports, into middle school and high school and now to the college level.
Athletic Coordinator Todd Wright recalled the uncertain days last spring and summer when athletes asked him if there was going to be a season for their sport.
Patiently working through changing safety protocols, students and coaches stayed focused and the changes stretched into the recruiting process where video and phone calls took the place of summer skills camps.
Amir Paris, one of the fastest 200-meter sprinters in the state signed with Fort Scott Community College.
JaeShawn Johnson signed for McMurry University, Damashja Harris signed with Lamar University and Trejon Spiller signed with Prairie View A&M University, all to play football.
Position coaches praised Spiller for dedication. After moving to varsity football as a sophomore, an injury his junior year sidelined him for much of the season, but hard work last summer vaulted him to one of the district’s best wide receivers.
Harris is a three-year varsity athlete in track and football. Originally a linebacker, the determined student convinced his coaches to move him to running back, where he broke out.
Lagi Ahsang signed with Midland College as a powerlifter. Her coaches credited her with popularizing a club sport at Ellison and transforming it to a competitive program.
She began high school as a track athlete and learned from her coaches about the sport of powerlifting. The weight training helped her improve in other sports and as a sophomore, she placed at the state meet.
“First it was just me and a few friends,” Ahsang said, “then we built a full girls team last year. It’s amazing. I love that I can inspire and empower other women in this sport.”
Shoemaker High School
At Shoemaker High School, 10 football players and one girls’ soccer player made up a signing class that reflected a dramatic athletic turnaround the past few years for the Grey Wolves.
Soccer coach Central Hicks lauded Emily Escorcia Zuniga, headed to Texas College. He said the dedicated student set a goal for herself and worked diligently through high school to reach it.
Athletic Coordinator Toby Foreman, completing his fourth year of coaching at Shoemaker described each of his 10 students in personal terms. Many began their varsity experience as sophomores when the team ended a 27-game losing streak on the way to back-to-back playoff appearances.
Wide receiver Monaray Baldwin is headed to Division I Baylor University. “It feels really good,” he said following the signing ceremony in the Shoemaker gym. “I’ve been looking forward to college for a long time and it’s come up fast.”
“We really grew up together,” he said of the long row of senior football players now signed to continue at the college level. “I’m excited for all of us. I remember all of those moments. Through it all we stuck together.”
The Shoemaker football signees include Monaray Baldwin, Baylor University; Ty Bell, UMHB; Devin Brown, Lake Erie College; Dontavious Burrows, Tyler Junior College; Keith Cunningham, UMHB; De’Andre Exford, Trinity Valley Community College; Trent Hudson, Trinity Valley Community College; Vontez Martin, UMHB; Judea Milon, Tyler Junior College; and Donte Powell, Texas Wesleyan.
At the start of the ceremony, Foreman pointed out that each student represented a supporting cast of hundreds of people including friends, family and coaches from the earliest days of youth sports to continuing varsity seasons.
“What I’m most proud of,” he said, “is the example they have been to younger classmates and what they have done in the classroom.”
