HARKER HEIGHTS — Twenty-one up. Twenty-one down.
Harker Heights head coach Kye Robertson said while his team took batting practice prior to its 4-0 win over Mansfield Legacy on Thursday, pitcher Nevaeh Brown told him, “I’m ready.”
Ready she was.
The junior hurler blew away Legacy batter after Legacy batter, striking out 19 in a perfect outing in the opening game of the bi-district round.
“If you’re going to play a three-game series, and you go out the first game and throw a perfect game, I definitely think we have the advantage going forward,” Robertson said after the game. “Just the mindset — that’s the kind of stuff that gets in your mind.”
Brown was all smiles after the game, taking in all the congratulations heaped on her from teammates and fans. She also admitted that it is her first perfect game.
Despite the smiles, Brown also knew the performance was a statement to the doubters.
“After coming back from last year’s playoffs, people have been talking down,” Brown said. “We’re not the same team as last year, but I knew that we still had the same fight, and I knew how to do my job for my team, so I made sure I prepared right and I was ready to hit the field.”
Making it through the area round last year, the Lady Knights lost to the eventual 6A champions, Mansfield Lake Ridge, in the regional quarterfinal.
Not only was Brown perfect, she nearly struck out every batter.
Only two — Morgan Kolanek and Alexandra DiPoala — could muster putting the ball in play against Brown. Kolanek, the second batter of the fifth inning, hit a hard line drive at second baseman Brianna Warriner, who moved a few steps to her left to catch it.
DiPoala flew out on the first pitch of her second at-bat to right fielder Alexa Taylor for the final out of the sixth inning.
“I was really working my corners, and I knew that if they were going to be late, it was going to go to the right side of the field,” Brown said. “So, I really trusted my second baseman and my right fielder. I knew that they were going to have my back if they were to make contact with the ball.”
Three of Brown’s 19 strikeout victims were caught looking, while the other 16 fanned at the third strike.
She opened the game with 13-straight strikeouts before Kolanek’s lineout.
On the other side, for Legacy, Natalie Moreaux pitched an efficient game in her own right, striking out eight — Brown three times — and scattering four hits in six innings.
The Lady Knights, however, jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back.
Paige Findley led things off for Harker Heights drawing a walk and then ultimately stealing second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. Marivel Reyes, the second batter, also walked and stole second.
After drawing a full count, Ally King dropped a looper into shallow left field for a double, scoring Findley and moving Reyes to third. Reyes later scored on a wild pitch during Brown’s first at-bat, and King moved to third.
Following Brown’s strikeout for the first out of the inning, Gabrielle Simmons drove home King, with the second baseman’s throw home on her grounder not in time to get King. Simmons reached first on the fielder’s choice. She was stranded at second when Moreaux caught Lewansi Leon-Guerrero looking on a called third strike to end the inning.
The Lady Knights scored again in the fourth during which a momentary lapse in judgment from Legacy catcher Ashlyn Rushing kept the inning alive for Harker Heights.
After getting Taylor to line out to center field and Lewansi Leon-Guerrero, Moreaux gave up a single to Leilani Leon-Guerrero. The latter Leon-Guerrero then stole second with Warriner at the plate.
On a two ball, two strike count, Warriner swung and missed on what should’ve been the third out of the inning. But, with Leon-Guerrero on the move toward third, Rushing dropped the ball, giving Warriner the opportunity to attempt to run to first base on the dropped uncaught third strike.
Warriner, however, hesitated, and Rushing attempted to throw out Leon-Guerrero at third, giving Warriner a clear path to first base.
“We were stealing on that,” Robertson said. “So, I think that kind of got the catcher to notice that over there.”
Three pitches later, Findley drove home Leon-Guerrero when she floated a single into left field.
The Lady Knights later stranded Warriner at third and Findley at second when Reyes popped out to Moreaux to end the rally.
“We’re kind of an up-and-down offensive team,” Robertson said. “There’s nights where you’re going to need four hits, or you’re going to need one run; and this was one of those nights.
“We did what we needed to do, and we’re giving (Brown) the confidence — us getting three runs in the first gave her confidence.
“Huge for, not just Nevaeh, but our team to scratch out some hits. You can’t take nothing away (from Moreaux). We knew she was a good pitcher. And she worked the plate on us a lot — busted us in — and we had to make some adjustments.
“We made enough adjustments to score those four runs.”
The Lady Knights are scheduled to travel to Mansfield to play Legacy in a 7:30 p.m. game Friday evening. Rain, however, may play a factor in the series.
Should Mansfield get enough rain to postpone the game, the series will move to Waco on Saturday at Waco ISD’s softball facility. If the rain forces the move, game two — and game three, if necessary — would be Saturday in Waco.
If the game is played in Mansfield on Friday and Legacy wins, game three would be 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD.
With no pitch-count restrictions as there are in baseball, Robertson said that if Brown is ready, she will get the nod to start game two.
“As coaches, we want to make sure that we’re not putting them in danger, but the way she did today, she breezed through that,” he said. “There was no wavering, and that was the fastest game we played all year. So, yeah, I definitely think she’ll be ready to go to play tomorrow.”
