Ella Perry does not run for pleasure. She does it for the pain.
In just her first season on the varsity cross country team, the Harker Heights sophomore made an immediate impact, winning the opening race of her career.
Now, she has an opportunity to close her season with a statement.
Perry looks to culminate the campaign by capturing the individual championship at Saturday’s Class 6A state meet, and while winning is always her driving force, satisfaction stems from something else.
“I love how rewarding it feels once you get to the end,” Perry said. “That is what makes it all worth it.
“All the pain you have to go through along the way is what makes it fulfilling.”
For Perry, it also yields success.
During her debut, Perry won six out of seven events, placing second in the last race of the regular season before bouncing back to win the District 12-6A championship one week later with a time of 18 minutes, 14.7 seconds.
Then, she earned her spot a state by being the sixth individual qualifier to cross the Region II-6A meet’s finish line, completing the 5,000-meter course in 18:56.09 to place 13th overall. The time would have placed her 29th among last year’s field at state.
One year ago, however, Perry was relatively uninterested in the sport.
Growing up, Perry was loosely attached to running as her mother trained for and participated in marathons, and she was eventually inspired to the point of transitioning from spectator to competitor.
As a freshman, Perry focused on volleyball and took part in track and field, but her ability was obvious and coaches lured her into the cross country program, where she excelled.
But talent is only partially responsible for her accomplishments.
“I am kind of surprised by everything I’ve achieved,” Perry said, “but I also knew I could do it, because I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and I have amazing coaches, who have been supporting me and encouraging me this whole year.
“I just try to always set positive goals for myself.”
Perry’s best showing of the season occurred along a three-mile course as Belton’s Heritage Park hosted the Pro-Fit Last Chance Invitational. She recorded a time of 17:59.6 in her only runner-up finish.
Regardless of the time produced, Perry will make history when the starting gun for the Class 6A girls race goes off Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.
Perry is the only Lady Knights runner to ever qualify for the state cross country meet and the first Harker Heights athlete to reach state since the program was elevated to Class 6A in 2014, when the University Interscholastic League added the new classification.
And almost immediately, Perry knew state would be her final destination of the year.
“After my first meet,” she said, “I recognized that getting to state was something that is possible for me. Since then, I made it my goal.
“In that moment, I realized how much I love the sport.”
Along with individual success, Perry’s passion helped procure team victories.
With Perry and teammate Kailynn Denney finishing less than 30 seconds apart to emerge with gold and silver medals, respectively, the Lady Knights placed second at district behind Belton, which beat Harker Heights by just nine points to defend its championship.
Now, she has an opportunity to close her season with a statement, and she intends to appreciate the impending pleasure and pain regardless of how things play out at state.
“I’m setting a goal for myself,” Perry said, “but I also want to enjoy the experience.
“No matter what the outcome is, I’m going to be thankful that I made it there and got to experience it.”
