A team only a few years old is making strides in the world of gymnastics, and they are led by a sophomore from Copperas Cove High School named Raidon Lippert.
Lippert and the rest of the team qualified for the state’s regional championship on March 31, with Lippert taking the all-around title with a composite score of 66.700.
With the win, Lippert went on to the Western Nationals in Galveston, where he finished 10th in his group with a composite score of 63.800 in the all-around championship.
Lippert’s results, combined with the success of the other gymnasts on the team, have team coaches Adam Hubbard and Dale Melton — both former gymnasts — excited and also seeking sponsorships to help cover expenses for the gymnasts to go to regional and state tournaments next season.
Hubbard and Melton train the boys to excel in all gymnastics events — floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars — at Extreme Cheer and Tumble in Killeen.
Hubbard said when he joined on as a coach a few years ago, the boys were doing well and were continuously working hard.
“That’s what made me want to stay,” he said. “But they have excelled so much over the past year. They come in and they’re ready to work. They work with each other, they help each other out; it’s a real team.”
Melton, who has coached for 34½ years, said coaching boys gymnastics is different from coaching girls.
“Boys’ gymnastics just takes longer,” he said. “You have to really do the foundation at a young age and hang in there with them, let them grow, get them stronger.”
In the end, what matters most is having compassion for the kids and teaching life lessons, something that comes easy for Melton.
According to Hubbard, gymnastics has benefits that can carry on after the youngsters are through.
“They’re always learning,” Hubbard said last week. “Gymnastics is a foundation sport. If you don’t want to continue, it helps you with everything: coordination, brains, just everything you can think of.
“Any sport that they want to go into after gymnastics, they will excel.”
Gymnastics is a unique sport in that it is individual but also a team sport.
“I like to tell people that you can be No. 1 in the world while your team is last place, or your team can be No. 1 in the world and you can be last in the world,” Hubbard said.
Melton concurred but also added that he has seen a great deal of maturity from the members of the team.
“We win as a team, we lose as a team,” Melton said. “If we have five boys on Level 5, and one just bombs — or has a bomb day — the other boys are still gonna lift him up and we’re gonna continue to encourage him to bring him up. And those who are really doing well, we also encourage that.”
Now that the team has reached the offseason, the focus becomes to continue to train for next year’s tournaments.
