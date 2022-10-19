Every area team has something to play for this week except Belton, and the only reason the Tigers do not is because they are on a bye.
With three weeks left in the regular-season schedule and five teams — Chaparral, Lake Belton, Temple, Gatesville and Salado — still waiting for their off week to arrive, time is running out as competitions for district championships, playoff seedings and postseason eligibility intensify.
Considering the implications, expect teams to perform at high levels and with added passion this week, especially the Bobcats and Hornets, who are playing in their home finales.
DISTRICT 12-6A
TEMPLE (6-2, 4-0) AT HARKER HEIGHTS (6-1, 3-0) FRIDAY: It simply does not get much bigger than this as the Wildcats have what the Knights desperately want — the district title. With the regular season schedule rapidly coming to a close, this should crown the eventual champion, and Harker Heights will have revenge on its mind after last year’s 44-34 defeat at Temple was the lone blemish on its regular-season record.
COPPERAS COVE (2-5, 0-3) AT HUTTO (3-4, 0-3) FRIDAY: The Bulldawgs’ playoff hopes are razor thin, but by beating the Hippos, they have a chance. Copperas Cove must win each of its final three games and have either Pflugerville Weiss or Waco Midway — which each hold head-to-head wins against the Bulldawgs — lose along the way to sneak into the top four. Unfortunately, Copperas Cove closes against district unbeatens Harker Heights and Temple.
DISTRICT 4-5A, DIVISION I
RED OAK (6-1, 4-1) AT KILLEEN (3-4, 2-3) THURSDAY: The Kangaroos can kick off the week with a bang and potentially help change the entire complexion of the district’s current playoff picture by beating the Hawks. Red Oak enters the week in sole possession of third place, but with four teams, including Killeen, sitting within two games in the standings, a loss could make things very interesting moving forward for all involved.
SHOEMAKER (5-2, 3-2) AT CLEBURNE (0-8, 0-6) FRIDAY: The Grey Wolves’ season has been filled with highs and lows, but one thing has been consistent – they dominate struggling opponents. In two games against teams with one or zero wins for the season, Shoemaker posted a pair of 50-point shutouts, including last week against Waco. Now, they face the Yellowjackets, who have been outscored by 281 points (35.1 per game) this season.
ELLISON (4-3, 3-2) AT GRANBURY (4-3, 2-3) FRIDAY: The Eagles have come alive over the previous three weeks, winning their games by a combined score of 98-39 after being outscored 84-70 through its first four games. Ellison’s outburst, however, occurred against teams with just four regular season wins between them. The Pirates possess a better record, but they have also lost three consecutive games by at least 18 points.
LAKE BELTON (7-1, 5-1) AT NO. 9 MIDLOTHIAN (7-0, 5-0) FRIDAY: In their first year as a UIL program, the Broncos have overcome plenty of obstacles, but this is their most significant hurdle of the season. With a bye next week, Lake Belton’s hopes of earning the district title depend on beating the Panthers, who are holding opponents to 11.1 points per game, but the Broncos average 47.6 points, so something has to give.
DISTRICT 11-5A, DIVISION II
PFLUGERVILLE CONNALLY (0-7, 0-3) AT CHAPARRAL (0-8, 0-4) FRIDAY: It is hard to imagine a late-season contest between a pair of winless teams having major consequences, but as a program anxious to celebrate its inaugural victory, the Bobcats will be approaching this game as if it was the Super Bowl. It will take more than just desire, though, as Chaparral is averaging far fewer and allowing more points than the Cougars.
DISTRICT 13-4A, DIVISION I
LAMPASAS (5-2, 2-0) AT SAN ANTONIO DAVENPORT (6-1, 1-1) FRIDAY: The Wolves stumbled for the first time last week, and the Badgers can take a big step toward winning their third district title in four years by extending the skid. Despite its record, Davenport has seen four games decided by single digits, and that could benefit Lampasas, which is averaging 368.7 yards and 36.3 points per game and capable of surging at any time.
DISTRICT 11-4A, DIVISION II
MADISONVILLE (4-3, 1-0) AT GATESVILLE (6-2, 1-1) FRIDAY: The Hornets say goodbye to McKamie Stadium for the season this week, and they will attempt to even their home record before departing. Both of Gatesville’s losses have occurred at home, and the Mustangs have the ability to add to the disappointment, sporting the district’s top offense and stingiest defense for the season. Last time the schools met, Madisonville won 42-30 to open the 2010 playoffs.
SALADO (3-5, 1-1) AT WACO CONNALLY (5-2, 1-0) FRIDAY: After winning their first two games of the season, the Eagles have been unable to regain their traction, suffering three double-digit losses while going 1-4 in their last five games. The Cadets are heading the opposite direction, winning two games by a combined score of 88-33 before last week’s bye. Salado has won five of the last six in the series, though.
DISTRICT 13-3A, DIVISION II
ELKHART (1-6, 0-2) AT FLORENCE (1-5, 0-2) FRIDAY: With three winless teams in the six-team district, the playoff chase is wide open between the struggling Buffaloes, Elks and Clifton, and Florence has the opportunity to collect a potentially crucial tiebreaker this week. The Buffalos also play Clifton in the district finale, essentially allowing them to control their postseason destiny as they attempt to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
