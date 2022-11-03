Every competitor at the University Interscholastic League Cross Country State Championships knows exactly what he or she will be doing. Not everybody, however, knows what to expect.

While each runner to cross the starting line at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park today and Saturday is perfectly aware of the specific details regarding the race, including the course’s precise distance and undulation, the participants comprising the field and their starting times, along with having their individual intentions, which is typically to win, in mind, one thing is difficult to account for — the atmosphere.

Luckily, a number of area qualifiers possess invaluable experience.

During the next two days, one team and four individuals will enter the season’s most prestigious event with familiarity on their side after earning repeat appearances.

Ellison senior Aaron Crittenden, Harker Heights junior Ella Perry, Belton sophomore Olivia Brillhart, Salado sophomore Luke Anderson and Salado’s girls team comprised of five returners from last season’s state-qualifying squad, can run with confidence, understanding how to handle the large crowds, extreme pressure, additional media coverage and intense competition.

And with the benefit of experience, perhaps some will emerge with the titles that eluded them a year ago.

Three local athletes will be in competition today, including Perry.

On the heels of winning a second consecutive District 12-6A title, the Lady Knights standout placed fourth at the Region II-6A meet, and now she looks to improve on last season’s 28th-place showing at state.

The Class 6A girls five-kilometer race begins at 10 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., along a 3,200-meter course, Salado’s contingency of sophomore quintet Alexa Williams, Zoie Adcox, Penelope Anderson, Ally Ihler and Anna Redelsheimer, freshman Cade Harris and senior Natalie Burleson will attempt to complete a postseason sweep by adding a state championship to the district and regional titles they already earned. The Lady Eagles were sixth at state last year.

Crittenden, who was 50th in his state debut last year, comes into Saturday’s Class 5A boys meet (10:40 a.m.) as a favorite after also winning his district and regional races.

Brillhart, the District 22-5A champion, was 53rd at state last season as an atypical freshman after skipping a grade in her education. The Class 5A girls race begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

Following the Lady Eagles’ race, Lawson will attempt to collect a medal and improve on his 72nd-place showing from a year ago.

While experience with the environment could be critical, everybody has to make an initial appearance, and five area runners will be doing so today.

Racing alongside side teammate Perry, Harker Heights senior Kailynn Denney is set to make her state debut, and at 10:40 a.m., Temple senior Tyson Tamez will conclude his high school career in his first appearance on the course.

Denney was second at the district meet and 11th at regionals, while Tamez was 13th at the regional meet.

Rounding out Friday’s competitors, Gatesville is sending three individuals to the Class 4A meets.

In the girls division, Vania Martinez will attempt to build on her second-place finish at regionals, while Carlo Martinez and Jastin Muegge will compete for the boys title after placing second and 15th, respectively, at the Region III meet.

On Saturday, Belton senior Briac Ybanez and Shoemaker senior Finley Hunting will also race.

Along with Crittenden, Ybanez was the only other area runner to emerge from the regional meet thanks to his ninth-place race, while Hunting was 14th to claim her berth at state.

Hunting is the first athlete — boy or girl — from Shoemaker to qualify for the state meet. The school opened in 2000.