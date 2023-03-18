The March through September 3X9 Series of bass tournaments conducted its second tournament of the 2023 season out of Stillhouse Hollow Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Tuesday evening, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sixty-nine two-angler teams turned out for this event, up eight from last week’s first tournament of the series.
Tuesday evening’s weather was cool and cloudy in the wake of a cold front which pushed into Central Texas in the early morning hours on Sunday.
The surface temperature on Stillhouse stood around 60 degrees, and the water level was nearly 13 feet below full pool level.
As the scales closed, brothers Daniel and Adrian Barnes emerged the victors with three bass weighing a cumulative 18.58 pounds, including a 9.23-pound fish. The brothers earned a check for $1,250.
Second place went to Pete and Justin Garza. The men boated 18.08 pounds of bass, with their largest fish weighing 6.73 pounds. The Garzas earned $450.
Third place and the Big Bass Award went to longtime partners Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes. Their three-fish limit weighed in at 16.60 pounds, with their largest bass weighing 10.46 pounds.
Concerning the capture of this outsized fish, Mathes said: “We were fishing a spot we had fished before but hadn’t caught a fish and Tim got a bite that was really light and decide to set the hook. I asked him if it was a big one.He said not sure but it’s going to help us and the next thing you know we had a 10½-pounder in the boat.”
In all, 143 fish were weighed in (with other fish released without being weighed in). The cumulative weight of the fish weighed in was 488.67 pounds, which yields an average per-fish weight of 3.42 pounds.
Of the 69 teams participating, 52 weighed in at least one fish.
The 3X9 Series is open to the public and welcomes both boaters and non-boaters. Those interested may fish just one or several tournaments or turn out for every event of the season as they see fit. Those interested may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
