She should not be in this position.
Throughout her freshman season, Belton cross country standout Olivia Brillhart has proven to be one of the area’s elite runners.
She medaled in multiple regular-season races before emerging from the District 12-6A meet in third place. Then, Brillhart qualified for the state meet as an individual during her debut appearance at regionals.
Making the accomplishments more impressive, however, is the fact Brillhart literally should not be in this position, but because she skipped kindergarten, the 13-year-old is.
Despite most likely competing as the youngest athlete in every race she attended this year, Brillhart is confident in her ability regardless of who else resides in the field.
“She is very mature for her age,” Belton head coach Holly Lamberte said. “She takes everything in stride, and she is a very humble, hardworking kid that just wants to do the best she can.
“That’s the reason for all her success this season.”
And Brillhart can still add to her honors.
The Lady Tigers’ first state qualifier since 2016, when senior Brooke Gilmore placed 10th overall in her second consecutive appearance, Brillhart finished in the top five of every race until the Region II-6A meet, where she was 14th with a time of 18 minutes, 58.32 seconds.
She captured a gold, silver and five bronze medals along the way before delivering her state-qualifying run at regionals.
“I just had it in my head that I was going to state,” Brillhart said. “I didn’t want that to be my last meet, and I wasn’t expecting it be.
“There was a point where I thought it might not happen, but I decided I wanted to go to state and changed my mindset.”
Brillhart is one of eight freshmen to qualify for state as an individual with the other 16 competing as part of a team.
Although the ultimate goal was to be racing toward a team championship alongside her Lady Tigers teammates, the squad fell short, finishing 10th at regionals.
It did not take long for Lamberte to realize, however, Brillhart would be among the field at state one way or another.
“We noticed her in middle school,” Lamberte said, “and even last year, she was a really good runner. So, we already knew she was going to be a very competitive runner at the high school level.
“And once she was here, we could tell if she kept putting up the same times, she could run with the best in the state.”
Running was not always a passion, though.
Influenced by her mother, recreational running was part of Brillhart’s life from an early age, but she did not start to take the sport seriously until relatively recently.
Suddenly, an aggressive approach became uncontainable.
“I didn’t realize I was a good runner until about sixth grade,” Brillhart said. “Then, when we would run our miles, I started to really push myself, because I wanted to beat people.
“But I didn’t see any of that coming until middle school.”
A mere three years later, Brillhart has an opportunity to secure her spot as one of the state’s top runners during the infancy of her career.
After debuting at the Belton Invitational with a third-place time of 19:42.7, Brillhart shaved nearly 90 seconds off en route to a season-best showing at the final event before the District 12-6A meet, finishing third at the Pro-Fit Last Chance Invitational in 18:18.6.
At last year’s state meet, the time would have placed Brillhart 13th overall, but the comparison is slightly skewed because her season-low time occurred along a three-mile course. State is a 5,000-meter course, which is approximately 0.2 miles further.
The Class 6A girls race will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park, and while it is impossible to predict how the race will play out, Lamberte knows exactly what to expect.
“It’s all going to be new to her,” Lamberte said. “So, the big thing is for her to just go out and see what she can do.
“She has such a drive and competitiveness, though, she is going to go and do her absolute best no matter what.”
