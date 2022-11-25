WACO – The dream season for the Harker Heights Knights is alive and well.
In their biggest offensive outburst of the season, the Knights beat the Spring Dekaney Wildcats, 63-35, Friday evening at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.
Over the course of the second half of the season, the Knights’ offense has been more explosive, evidenced by long touchdown runs and passes Friday evening.
"Our offensive staff and coach (Dan) Pike have done a tremendous job of figuring out what works best for us,” said head coach Jerry Edwards after the game. “And they do a good job of identifying what defenses like to do.”
It was a one-two punch on the ground for the Knights Friday evening.
Between star running back Re’Shaun Sanford and his counterpart, Aimeer Washington, the Knights pounded out 278 yards of rushing. The two accounted for a total of seven of the Knights’ nine touchdowns.
“Those two guys put a lot into this program, and they want to see the program be successful,” Edwards said of Sanford and Washington.
Sanford opened the scoring just 17 seconds into the game.
Sanford, Harker Heights’ go-to back took a handoff from quarterback Dylan Plake, found a hole and broke off an 81-yard touchdown run, untouched.
Jai’den Fletcher tacked on the extra point, giving the Knights a 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to respond.
On the ensuing drive, the Wildcats drove the ball 75 yards in eight plays, gaining large chunks of yards from running back Brandon Joseph.
Joseph ultimately capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The extra point tied the game at 7 midway through the opening quarter.
For much of the rest of the first half, Washington emerged as the premier back for the Knights as the Wildcats contained Sanford after his opening score.
Washington made the Wildcats, pay, however.
With a 14-7 lead, Washington took a screen pass from Plake, juked a defender and found himself in open space with nothing but green turf in front of him.
Washington took the screen pass 64 yards to the end zone.
“The team needed a first down,” Washington said of the play. “I happened to be the person to step up in that position and go for the first down. And I happened to score.”
Washington’s score came on second-and-15 after Plake had been sacked by Dekaney’s Keshawn Williams for a 5-yard loss on the previous play.
On the next drive for the Knights, Washington broke free again, this time using his power. On fourth-and-1, Edwards called Washington’s number. He broke through the line and had apparent first-down yardage, but shook out of a tackle and took it 21 yards for a score to give the Knights a 20-point advantage late in the first half.
Toward the end of the game, Washington put an exclamation point on the win. On a similar fourth-and-1 situation, Washington again took the handoff and shook off tacklers en route to a 50-yard touchdown with 3:11 left in the game.
Washington finished with 103 rushing yards on 13 carries.
His production proved crucial as Sanford looked to find his footing against the Dekaney defense after his 81-yard run to start the game.
Eventually, Sanford broke off a long run at the beginning of the third quarter.
Having kicked to Dekaney to start the second half, the defense made an immediate impact with senior defensive back Marcus Moultrie intercepting Wildcat quarterback Rechuuk Hines near midfield.
It was Moutrie’s first of two interceptions in the game.
“The first one, he just threw it right to me,” Moultrie said of his interceptions. “I think (the receiver) ran a fade, and (Hines) just threw it right to me.”
Moultrie ended a Dekaney drive later in the game with Heights up 56-29.
“The second one, (the receiver) ran a slant and the tight end ran a go-route. He floated the ball and I just ran fast enough to get under it,” Moultrie said.
Deaubry Hood also had an interception in the first quarter.
On the first play following Moultrie’s first pick, Sanford broke free for a 31-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 42-7 advantage.
“My running back coach told me to just stay consistent, even at halftime,” Sanford said. “I can’t get down on myself, can’t get down on the line.
“We need each other; we move off of each other. We go as each other go.”
Sanford scored his third rushing touchdown of the game at a critical juncture of the contest. After having surrendered three third-quarter touchdowns, the Knights saw their lead decrease to 20 points (49-29).
Following a crucial third-down conversion from Plake to Rocky Crooks for 20 yards on third-and-3, Sanford scored on a 39-yard run, putting an end to the 15 unanswered Wildcat points.
With the score 49-14 following quick scores by each team to start the second half, the Wildcats scored 15 points in rapid succession, the last points of the run being a 27-yard punt block return for a touchdown by Dekaney’s Christian Nwuso.
“In the second half, we didn’t come back with as much momentum as we should’ve,” Moultrie said of the 22-point quarter for Dekaney.
Sanford didn’t seem concerned by the shift in momentum, however.
“They were catching a little bit of momentum, but that’s OK,” Sanford said. “We know we’re going to fight until the end. Just putting that in, we're going to take their hope away; that’s been the theme for the past two weeks, just taking teams’ hopes away.”
Prior to beating Dekaney, the Knights had beaten Mansfield, 26-2, and Royse City, 38-17.
To dash the Wildcat hopes, the Knights utilized all of their offensive weapons in Friday’s win.
Complementing the running backs, Plake tossed four touchdowns and 275 yards on 9 of 12 passing.
“Our team is starting to gel well together,” Edwards said. “Re’s getting a good feel for the offensive line, Aimeer’s getting the blocks and Dylan’s making great reads. Dylan has been on point the last four to five games, and our receivers have been catching it.”
Plake’s first touchdown came at the tail end of the second drive of the game for the Knights.
On the drive, Plake found Alexander Bailey in the end zone over the outstretched arms of a defender, giving the Knights a 14-7 lead.
Plake kept the six-play, 77-yard drive alive a few plays prior.
On third down with a steady rain falling, the shotgun snap rolled at the feet of Plake, who picked it up and found Tyler Johnson who took it 47 yards to the Dekaney side of the field on the catch-and-run. A roughing-the-passer penalty against the Wildcats pushed the ball into the red zone.
Plake engineered yet another quick strike drive following a Dekaney punt in the first half.
Following a 2-yard loss by Sanford, Plake dropped back and found Johnson on a wheel route to the outside, floating a pass over the defense for a 62-yard touchdown.
On the ensuing point-after try, Sanford took it in for 2 points to make it 35-7 in favor of the Knights.
Plake later found Sanford in the third quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass before Dekaney’s scoring outburst.
Plake, Sanford and company will not turn their attention to the regional semifinals.
With the win, Harker Heights will take on the DeSoto Eagles next week at McLane Stadium. The Eagles are a familiar foe, one that knocked the Knights out of the playoffs a year ago, 65-28.
DeSoto will enter the game after having defeated Tomball, 38-14, Friday evening.
“We’ve just got to focus on us,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to have a great week of practice Monday through Thursday.
“We’re playing a quality football team that we faced last year. (They have) playmakers all over the field. They do an extremely good job of coaching them up and preparing, so we’ve got to do that as well.”
The date and time for the matchup with DeSoto have still yet to be determined.
HARKER HEIGHTS 63, SPRING DEKANEY 35
Spring Dekaney 7 0 22 6 — 35
Harker Heights 14 21 14 14 — 63
HH — Re’Shaun Sanford 81 run (Jai’den Fletcher kick)
SD – Brandon Joseph 4 run (Anthony Moreno kick)
HH – Alexander Bailey 18 pass from Dylan Plake (Fletcher kick)
HH – Aimeer Washington 64 pass from Plake (Fletcher kick)
HH – Washington 21 run (kick failed)
HH – Tyler Johnson 62 pass from Plake (Sanford run)
HH – Sanford 31 run (Fletcher kick)
SD – Jonah Wilson 55 pass from Rechuuk Hines (Moreno kick)
HH – Sanford 32 pass from Plake (Fletcher kick)
SD – Joseph 2 run (Da’Shawn Bradley to Markie Grant)
SD – Christian Nwuso 27 punt block return (Moreno kick)
HH – Sanford 39 run (Fletcher kick)
HH – Washington 50 run (Fletcher kick)
SD – Wilson 16 pass from Hines (game)
TEAM STATISTICS
SD HH
First downs 16 8
Rushes-yards 32-182 36-278
Passing yards 187 275
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-32-3 9-13-0
Punts-average 4-39 2-22
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-49 4-12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Spring Dekaney, Brandon Joseph 23-151, Dominic Hamilton 4-10, Rechuuk Hines 1-10, Dylan Jones 2-5, Da’Shawn Bradley 1-3. Harker Heights, Sanford 18-201, Aimeer Washington 13-103, Plake 5-(minus) 26.
PASSING — Spring Dekaney, Rechuuk Hines 15-31-3-184, Bradley 1-1-0-3 . Harker Heights, Plake 9-12-0-275, Rocky Crooks 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Spring Dekaney, Jonah Wilson 7-145, Bradley 5-19, Nick Townsend 1-9, Tanook Hines 1-6, Marcus Monroe 1-5, Jones 1-3. Harker Heights, Tyler Johnson 3-119, Crooks 3-42, Washington 1-64, Sanford 1-32, Alexander Bailey 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
