The text I received at 12:27 p.m. on Wednesday morning was short and sweet, and oh so welcome.
That text, sent to me by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries District Supervisor John Tibbs, head of the TPWD’s Waco District, simply read, “600,000 of sunshine going on now just upstream of Rogers Park.”
Following TPWD’s stocking of 2.2 million hybrid striped bass fry last spring, another 600,000 fry were placed in Belton Lake with this week’s efforts.
These fry are the result of a manmade crossing of female white bass and male striped bass. This cross yields a sunshine-strain hybrid striped bass.
In years past, TPWD primarily stocked palmetto-strain hybrid striped bass which result from the crossing of female striped bass with male white bass. The problem with that approach is that egg-laden female
striped bass can prove hard to come by in numbers sufficient to meet TPWD’s stocking goals statewide.
Now, due in part to the successful holding of female white bass in hatchery ponds, and the use of a technology called “cold banking” wherein these female white bass can be slowly and artificially warmed
so as to produce eggs essentially on-demand, the reliance on capturing female striped bass from the wild is sharply decreased.
These improvements have made for a more reliable supply of hybrid striped bass fry over the past several years.
This stocking comes as good news to all Belton Lake hybrid striped bass anglers, but one group of anglers was particularly pleased. Those local anglers who banded together in 2022 to form Belton Anglers Stocking Hybrid received the news of this stocking as a positive thing for several reasons.
First, it means that, three years from now when some percentage of these recently stocked fry grow out, anglers will have yet another year class of hard-fighting fish which will have reached about 18 inches (the minimum legal size required before a hybrid striped bass may be kept) and approximately 3 pounds.
Secondly, because TPWD met its stocking goal once again this year, the nearly $9,000.00 these anglers donated last year to purchase hybrid striped bass fry should the TPWD’s efforts have fallen short, will be
able to be rolled forward at least another year. Those funds will be held in reserve until such a time as they are needed to buy fry from the Keo Fish Farm in Keo, Arkansas, should the TPWD not be able to meet its own stocking goals in the future.
Now, 600,000 fry may sound like a lot of fish, but remember, these are fry — essentially fertilized eggs which are but a few days old. The odds of surviving to adulthood are against these nearly microscopic creatures. They are vulnerable to water temperature fluctuations (especially temperature drops), and they must be able to find food, primarily in the form of another microscopic critter called a rotifer, until they are large enough to feed on insects and, eventually, smaller forage fish like gizzard shad and threadfin shad.
If they manage these two major undertakings, and avoid predation by other fish, birds and people, they have a chance to continue putting on weight and increase rapidly in length and girth. Indeed, rapid growth is one of the desirable characteristics these fish demonstrate — more rapid than either parent fish typically demonstrates.
The process of stocking fry is much less complex and much more cost effective than stocking fingerlings (fish which are fed at the hatchery and grown out to about two inches before being stocked).
Once the sunshine hybrid eggs are fertilized, they are placed into plastic bags, and those bags are placed into insulated foam boxes to regulate the temperature. Unlike fingerlings which must be transported in specialized trucks with aeration equipment, these fry can be transported in a passenger vehicle, truck or van with no specialized equipment required.
Once at the lake, the foam boxes are shuttled into a boat and then transported out onto the lake.
Biologists look for areas well away from the dam (so any water releases do not result in the fry being swept downstream) and areas likely to have abundant rotifer growth (often indicated by greater water surface temperature and some discoloration to the water).
Once suitable release areas are identified, the bags are removed from the foam boxes and placed in the water for a period of time to allow the water temperature in the bag to equilibrate with the water temperature of the lake so as to avoid thermal shock. Afterward, the bags are opened and the water and fry within are quickly and completely dumped into the lake.
This year, that location was just upstream from an area on Belton Lake commonly referred to as “the sand flats.”
These recent stockings, reduced fishing pressure resulting from a number of factors including low water and lack of courtesy dock access and stable reservoir conditions, all point to a solid hybrid striped bass fishery for 2024 and beyond.
