Those of you anywhere around my age of 54 may recall the Don Henley lyrics “Nobody on the road. Nobody on the beach ...” from his hit song “Boys of Summer.”
Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes kind of have that vacated end-of-summer feel to them now that the kids are back in school, vacation time is spent, Friday night football is cranked up and the dove hunting season has now begun.
Although the fishing pressure has dropped dramatically, the fishing is still quite good right now, especially for low-light topwater action, and once autumn-like weather conditions arrive and cool the surface waters, turnover will occur thus erasing the thermocline. Once this happens, fishing will really take off.
Every fall, from late October through at least early December, as the water cools down through the 70s and into the low 60s, the white bass fishing on Stillhouse and the white bass and hybrid striped bass fishing on Belton really crank up, rivaling the productivity of the spring months of April and May.
There are a few things to be aware of to cash in on the fishing both now and later in the fall. First, we have now entered into a new license year. For those who buy a standard annual fishing license, those licenses expired on Aug. 31.
Right now, as we experience long runs of hot weather and southerly winds, anglers can expect consistent topwater action mainly by white bass most mornings and on some evenings. Hybrid striped bass and occasional largemouth bass and smallmouth bass will be mixed in on Belton Lake.
This week, from the moment the sun cracked over the horizon until around 8:15 a.m., the fish stayed on the surface continuously. Then, after 8:15 a.m., they demonstrated the “popcorn” schooling behavior I have addressed in this column in the past.
With high water temperatures, shad growth rates remain high. This week, my best producer was a Cork Rig with a white, roughly 2¾-inch long, shad-imitating streamer behind it (find them at www.WhiteBassTools.com). This is the largest shad-imitating bait size I have used since before the threadfin shad spawn in the spring.
Wrinkles in the weather, as we experienced Sunday through Wednesday this week as the winds blew from the north following the passage of a mild cold front on Sunday afternoon, will hinder this great topwater action. Once the south winds return, the action will strengthen once again.
If we are fortunate enough to have tropical moisture come our way, the gray cloud cover resulting from that weather will serve to extend the duration of the morning topwater bite.
The evening topwater bite is a bit trickier to predict and is less reliable. I have found that the likelihood of an evening topwater bite to develop correlates with wind speed at that critical time from about 30 minutes before sunset to about 20 minutes thereafter.
If the wind speed is around 12 mph or less and, as a result, no whitecapping action is taking place, the chances for topwater are pretty good. Wind speeds of 13 mph and greater, and the accompanying whitecapping which results from it, will more likely than not shut down an evening topwater bite.
The fish may well still be present in the same locations where they would otherwise feed on top, but will not show themselves on the surface. Hence, they must be located with sonar and fished for with sub-surface tactics.
Eventually, cooler day and nighttime temperatures will cause the surface waters, now at approximately 86F, to cool and become more dense than the cooler water now existing below the 25- to 30-foot mark.
That cooling, more dense surface water will sink toward bottom, causing displacement of, and mixing with, that water which has been poorly oxygenated all summer.
Once the entire water column is of uniform temperature and well-oxygenated, the door will be opened to fantastic fall fishing with fish once again relating primarily to the bottom and no longer suspending as commonly as they have all summer.
Things get even better when, typically around the week prior to Thanksgiving, our first few migratory fish-eating birds arrive and help point the way to feeding fish, thus minimizing reliance on the time-consuming approach of searching for fish solely using sonar.
It should come as no surprise that I am finding fish in areas where I have never found them before as the now 17-foot water level deficit has changed the fishing scene on our two local reservoirs.
You can bet that each time I locate fish I drop a waypoint and return to see if the presence of fish in that general area is more the rule than the exception. I am also intentionally looking for behavior patterns which will lead me to search for fish in areas similar to those areas in which I have already discovered them.
This requires quality mapping software and the ability to both adjust it, using water level offset variable, and to interpret it. For this task, I have found the advanced color-coding now built into some sonar models very useful.
