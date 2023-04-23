We have entered into a roughly seven-week stretch of what is traditionally the single most productive window for fishing of the entire year.
That window will begin to close by Memorial Day and will likely be tightly shut by the beginning of the second week of June.
Currently, the water has warmed to the mid-60s and continues to have net warming with each week that passes, and the threadfin shad spawn has entered into its second week. I am seeing stronger showings of spawning shad with each passing morning.
If an angler is able to crack the location code right now, that investment of time will pay off over this entire seven-week span, as fish tend to inhabit the same segments of lake bottom day after day during this time span.
Cracking that code can be done by probing the bottom slowly and intentionally with well-tuned sonar. It can also be done much more efficiently by observing the behavior of fish-eating birds now calling Belton Lake home.
Over the winter, ring-billed gulls, Forster’s terns, loons, and cormorants are commonly found on Belton Lake. Although some of those birds are still found there now, they are not as helpful in finding springtime fish.
Instead, I turn my attention to blue herons, white herons, and Franklin’s gulls. Each morning, right around first light, which thanks to cloud cover this past week, was around 6:50, the white herons and blue herons begin to patrol wind-blown shorelines looking for threadfin shad which may be found spawning by the millions in less than 2 feet of water. These shad simply follow the contour of the shoreline while the females broadcast their eggs and the males emit milt to fertilize those eggs.
Herons are tall, long-legged wading birds which stand about 3 feet tall. The white herons are all white, whereas the blue herons are a drabber blue-grey color.
The herons patiently wait for the shad to pass by as they stand ankle-deep in the water and then snatch shad after shad with their long bills before swallowing them whole.
The white herons are particularly easily seen as their coloration is in stark contrast to with the yellowish limestone shoreline and the green cedar trees surrounding the lake.
These birds will leapfrog one another, moving down the shoreline in the same direction the spawning shad are swimming. These short flights of a couple of yards each create enough motion to catch with the naked eye, and certainly with the aid of binoculars or a spotting scope.
By simply heading to the shoreline these birds are using, slowing down and both looking and listening for fish feeding on shad, anglers can cash in on about 45 minutes’ worth of fast fishing right at the beginning of the day.
On some days when the shad spawn or otherwise approach the surface (often as a result of being driven there by gamefish pursuing them from below) out a few yards from the shoreline, Franklin’s gulls will also join in.
Franklin’s gulls (also incorrectly called laughing gulls) are white with all-black heads and just the slightest shade of pink on their otherwise white breasts. When they vocalize, their sound is like human laughter.
When these gulls feed on shad they will circle repeatedly over one patch of water and will dive down routinely to catch individual shad with their beaks.
The action these gulls and herons lead anglers to will, on the best days, last for about an hour or so.
Dark, cloudy days will see longer early morning feeding periods, whereas bright, sunny days will see shorter feeding periods.
Anglers cashing in on this activity will want to use shad-imitating lures like lipless crankbaits or my favorite, the MAL Original or MAL Heavy. Although one would think topwater baits like poppers or cigar-shaped topwater lures like the Heddon Spook Jr. would work well, these will typically produce far fewer fish than lures which get a few feet down beneath the surface.
So, what to do the rest of the morning? Well, after a bit of a lull following this early morning feed, the Franklin’s gulls will begin patrolling open water looking for shad being driven to the surface by hungry fish below.
This week, such action took place in anywhere from 16 to 34 feet of water between the hours of 8:30 and 11:15 a.m.
The sharp-sighted gulls spot the white spray of water thrown up into the air as fish break the surface while pursuing shad, or see the glint of sun off the sides of the shad themselves and then home in on that area, circling repeatedly until the opportunity to dive down and grab a shad presents itself.
Once such action is spotted, anglers will do well to cut their outboard well away from the action and troll into it with their trolling motor for the final 80 yards or so to avoid spooking fish, bait and birds.
Using both down-imaging and side-imaging sonar, anglers will find collections of what appear to be bright, rice-grain shaped signatures on their sonar screens. Once these are found, it is time to fish by either hovering atop these fish with the trolling motor and fishing vertically or casting out horizontally.
Again, my favorite presentation for this is working the MAL Heavy Lure (with chartreuse tail to match the coloration of spawning threadfin shad) vertically using a smoking tactic, or the heavier MAL Dense Lure horizontally using the sawtooth tactic.
Before departing a productive area to chase more birds, be sure to set a waypoint where you caught your fish, as fish will likely continue to use that area for weeks to come. They may be there whether or not birds are present. Remember, the birds will only be there if the fish are aggressively pursuing bait to the surface. There may be thousands of gamefish present, but if they are sulking on bottom or only feeding in the lower portion of the water column, no birds will be drawn to such activity.
Some days the shad spawn will be light and/or the sun bright and/or the winds calm and all of this activity I have described will be much diminished or even absent. On those days, anglers must rely on well-tuned sonar. But, with spring being a season of transition with the frontal weather cycle still in high gear, most days will offer opportunities to find fish via the bird-watching shortcut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.