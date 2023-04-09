In this column in April 2022, I shared with you about efforts undertaken by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and United States Geological Survey to study “blotchy bass” — primarily largemouth bass — with black, ink-like blotches on them.
A year later, the study continues, and these agencies have gotten creative about involving bass anglers in the process of studying this issue.
According to a recent TPWD news release, “Coordinated efforts are needed to understand where and when fish and wildlife diseases occur and the biological threats that diseases pose to animal populations. However, the ability of resource managers to sample for diseases is usually limited in space and time and requires special training beyond typical skill sets.
“The public is often aware of and interested in fish and wildlife diseases, particularly those that lead to changes in appearance of animals or affect species of high recreational or commercial value. Observations of clinical disease presentation by citizens and community members thus could be an additional resource to expand biosurveillance efforts by fish and wildlife agencies,” the release said.
Clay Raines, a USGS biological science technician, said, “Nearly everyone has a smartphone and could be contributing to the dataset — that’s up to 300 million potential citizen scientists in the United States!”
Raines continued: “Even 10 years ago, if you wanted to be a citizen scientist you might need to attend a weekend workshop to get certified to collect data for one specific research project. Now citizen science can be much more inclusive and there are lower barriers to participating. For our project, participants don’t need a formal training course because what we need in a photo is captured by how people naturally take pictures of fish.”
According to this same release, in order to encourage reports at a broader scale that would be useful for understanding where and when blotchy bass syndrome is occurring, researchers took a two-pronged approach. First, they leveraged messaging through larger social media channels hosted by state agency partners such as TPWD, which resulted in over 1,000 angler photo submissions in 2022.
Then, in a second, complementary effort, researchers established new partnerships with Bass Pro Shops and Angler’s Atlas which helped increase the reach of the request to anglers to submit images of their catches to benefit the national biosurveillance network.
Anglers are now encouraged to submit photos to the Angler’s Atlas app known as MyCatch of every bass they catch from March 1, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024 — blotchy or not — to help researchers understand not only where the virus has been observed but also where it has not yet appeared.
The news release explains that USGS and partners will be analyzing photos submitted by citizen scientists over the next year to check for new hotspots and identify additional areas to sample to confirm the presence of the virus. State agency and private/commercial fisheries management biologists, who are willing to participate, will receive sample kits to collect tissue samples from blotchy bass they catch. Additionally, researchers also have a wealth of information from smartphone images to use to build models which identify what factors are associated with blotchiness, such as time in season, size and type of waterbody, size of fish, and time of day.
The analysis and models will be used to inform where the team should expand more comprehensive boots-on-the-ground sampling and engagement efforts with partners at state agencies and volunteer anglers on the ground.
Raines said, “We want to encourage additional reports this year because there’s already evidence that season and temperature may affect blotchy bass syndrome and we want to learn more about why this occurs. Gaining a better understanding of the various factors that impact virus spread will further enhance detection efforts and inform management practices to stop or slow the spread. Ultimately, coordinated biosurveillance and monitoring should help detect novel viruses before they become established, allowing for appropriate management action.”
After personally participating in this program during 2022 by submitting photos of my catches of blotchy bass from Belton Lake to TPWD personnel by email, I decided to continue participating in the effort for 2023.
I registered for the program by going to www.AnglersAtlas.com and then clicking on the ‘Find Events to Join’ link. I selected the 2023 Blotchy Bass Bonanza icon from the provided list and then followed simple directions to register.
This resulted in a verification email being sent to me directing me to download the MyCatch app onto my Apple i-Phone, which I did without a hitch.
With the app opened, I simply indicate when a fishing trip begins and ends, and I can upload photos of any catches, blotchy or not, taken during each trip.
For each trip taken, I get an additional entry into a drawing for over $15,000 in prizes and gift cards drawn for from present through the end of this year’s program, on or about Feb. 29, 2024.
