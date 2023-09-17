Back in the spring of this year, I received an invitation from Bryan Rugh, leader of the Temple/Belton chapter of Legacy Outfitters. He invited me to speak at the organization’s April gathering.
At that time, I was still in recovery mode from my rotator cuff surgery, so, I asked if we might push back into the fall instead.
Fast forward to this past Tuesday evening. Inside Eli Hall off of Prairie View Road near Belton Lake, I was greeted by about 30 men of all ages gathering to share a meal which began at 6:30 p.m.
Legacy Outfitters was founded in 2002 by its current president, Jeff Fritscher.
Legacy’s mission is to outfit men to have a relationship with Jesus Christ, thus helping them become better fathers and husbands, and reach their full potential. The organization is not affiliated with any religious denomination and is a 501(c) (3) non-profit entity.
Legacy Outfitters has 12 chapters, 10 of which are located in Texas.
Once each month, the entire chapter comes together for a meeting like the one I spoke at last week.
With nearly half a year to think about what I might speak about to satisfy Rugh’s request of providing a fishing update on Belton Lake to the men gathered that night, I had given consideration to far more than could be addressed in the 40 minutes Rugh had allotted me, and thus had to pare my remarks down accordingly.
Now, I don’t know about you, but I find a lot of truth in the old saying that “a picture is worth a thousand words.” I find many men, myself included, are strong visual learners, able to comprehend something more effectively by seeing it than by hearing it or reading about it.
I find myself routinely searching YouTube for “how-to” videos instead of reading (all too often poorly written) instructions for tools and equipment. So, I thought about how I might use a few pictures to convey a lot of information quickly.
What I came up with is shown in the illustration accompanying this article. To show the flow of the fishery on Belton Lake over the course of the year, I broke each of the 12 months down into an early half and a late half, then assigned a color code to indicate the relative success I experience during those spans of time, drawn from 32 years spent fishing that body of water.
I then took a hard look at each quarter of the year, attempted to identify the single most influential event or consideration associated with that three-month period, and spoke (albeit quickly) about those several topics.
When it all boiled down, I shared with these gathered men the following …
In late fall or early winter of the year, the single most influential event is the arrival of fish-eating, migratory birds like gulls, terns, cormorants, loons and ospreys. Given these birds’ sharp eyesight and the ability to cover lots of water quickly by flight, observing their behavior closely can be a tremendous aid to finding fish versus the slow, painstaking method of searching vast tracts of water with sonar.
In the winter of the year, the single most influential event is the pre-spawn movement of fish from out of cold-water wintering areas, upstream (for white bass and hybrid striped bass) as increasing daylength following the winter solstice, and increasing water temperatures beyond mid-February, cause these fish to move and to feed as they do so.
In the spring of the year, the single most influential event is the spawning of the threadfin shad, the lake’s primary forage fish. Most mornings from mid-April through the end of May, billions of these protein- and oil-rich baitfish will move from deep water into the shallows and, for about a 40-minute window prior to sunrise, swim parallel to the shoreline while broadcasting their eggs and milt in an act of procreation which gives rise to another year’s worth of food for most of the predatory fish species in the reservoir.
In the early summer, the single most-influential event is the formation of the thermocline, followed by the collapse of the same many weeks later in late September or early October. During the time the thermocline is in place, fish must remain above this invisible horizontal layer, as dissolved oxygen levels beneath it are insufficient to support fish life. Horizontal presentations far outperform vertical presentations during this period.
For each of these periods, I addressed nuances in tactics and lure selection, as well as what the state of the forage base typically is at that point in the annual cycle.
To put all of this in perspective, I pointed out the words ascribed to Jesus in Mark 8:36 which say, “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?”
Yes, fishing is fun, and catching fish is even more fun, but there are much more important things in life, and after life, which fishing, or any otherwise healthy pursuit, can get in the way of if not prioritized below relationships and responsibilities.
As I wrapped up, a gentleman by the name of Terry Spidell took the microphone and shared about the tools we have (and often do not realize we have) to come to the aid of others facing troubles in their families, careers, finances and more.
As the evening ended, Rugh had me draw one name out of a hat to choose which among the newvisitors that night would go home with one of the fishing lures I had mentioned as being effective during my presentation.
Those interested in such an organization can reach out to Rugh at LegacyBelton@gmail.com.
