With Belton Lake’s surface temperature at just over 60 degrees, and the water temperature at 45 feet deep nearly the same at 59.2, this was a pivotal week on this reservoir.
Once the water temperature rises above 58 at depth, shad begin to move shallower and begin orienting to the lake’s bottom versus suspending over deep water as they had been doing most of the winter.
White bass and hybrid striped bass really key in on this abundance of bait up shallow as their own metabolism, also driven by rising water temperatures, rises and demands additional energy in the form of more baitfish consumed over a given period of time versus the less frequent feeding done over the winter.
Although the degree to which it occurred varied from day to day, on each of the five weekday trips I ran this week, I encountered aggressively feeding white bass and hybrid striped bass mixed together and corralling bait either toward the lake’s surface or into pockets or coves.
Occasionally this feeding activity would be accompanied by the presence of gulls and/or terns, but many of these migratory birds have departed, headed back north. Keeping a sharp eye out for the flash and splash of gamefish and fleeing bait will become increasingly important as the next few weeks come and go and the number of birds residing at the lake continues to decrease.
These feeding sprees lasted for as little as 25 minutes, as observed on Tuesday when a hard, 18 to 22 mph north wind negatively affected the fishing, and as much as 3½ hours as observed on Thursday morning under balmy, drizzly conditions with a warm front pushing humid air over the lake from the south.
In each instance I equipped my clients with long spinning rods matched with spinning reels fully loaded with light braid. This combination is intended to maximize casting distance to cover as much water as possible with each cast made.
My bait of choice for my clients was the MAL Heavy Lure with chartreuse tail. This does an excellent job of imitating the look of adult threadfin shad with the silver blade imitating a shad’s body and the chartreuse tail imitating the bright yellow tail which the threadfin shad develop as their annual spawning period draws near.
For those of you who are detail-oriented, the exact gear used for this method includes a Shimano Nasci 1000 spinning reel, a Dobyns Champion XP DC732SF spinning rod (7-feet, 3-inches long), Sufix 832 Advanced Superline in white 15-pound test, a 35-pound test Invisaswivel to prevent line twist, a 20-inch segment of Sufix Invisiline fluorocarbon leader material in 25-pound test, a Tactical Anglers Micro Power Clip in 25-pound test to attach the lure to, and an MAL Heavy Lure with chartreuse tail.
I coached my clients on presenting this bait in one of two ways. First, if the white bass or hybrid were able to be physically seen at the surface as my clients were preparing to cast, I instructed them to cast just a few (8 to 10) feet beyond the commotion, close the bait the instant their lure struck the water and immediately begin retrieving so the lure did not have a chance to sink beneath these fish.
The second presentation, which was much more common this week, was to cast out to the vicinity where fish, bird, and/or bait activity was most recently observed, allow the MAL Heavy Lure to sink to a six-count (one one-thousand, two one-thousand, three one-thousand …) and then begin retrieving at a moderate cadence directly back to the boat without imparting any motion via the rod’s tip.
This countdown method accounted for the vast majority of our fish this week and, if history is any teacher, will continue to do so in the weeks ahead as the water continues to warm and the fish continue to feed more heavily on shad which will continue to work toward their annual spawning ritual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.