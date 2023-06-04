I have written numerous times in this column and elsewhere that June is my least favorite month in which to fish.
This is because a great number of transitions take place each June leading to a lack of consistency in the fishery.
Here are the changes I have observed (or expect to observe shortly) and their impacts on the fishery:
CHANGE NO. 1
As the Memorial Day weekend took place, the annual spring threadfin shad spawn came to an end on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes. This had been a nearly daily occurrence beginning in mid-April bringing millions of adult shad up spawning on windblown shorelines in under five feet of water, which, in turn drew gamefish.
The result is far fewer fish now being found in shallow water under morning low-light conditions.
CHANGE NO. 2
With the threadfin shad spawn spanning a roughly seven-week period, those shad spawned earliest are now hatched and have grown out to about 1 ¼ inches, with progressively smaller young-of-the-year shad following suit right up to those spawned the week before Memorial Day now at just under a half-inch in length. These small fish are incredibly abundant thanks to the fact that Belton Lake was generally rising during the threadfin shad spawn, thus not leaving shad eggs “high and dry” as would have been the case with falling water levels. The result is that gamefish are now heavily — and in some cases exclusively — focused on eating these small fry which are difficult to imitate with any live or artificial baits.
CHANGE NO. 3
Day length is increasing and will continue to increase until the summer solstice around June 22. Fish activity is shifting earlier and later as fish do much feeding under low-light conditions around sunrise and sunset. The result is that anglers must consider when current sunrise and sunset times are, in order to take advantage of the better fishing which typically takes place in the first three hours of the morning and after sunrise, and again in the last 90 minutes in the evening just before and after sunset.
CHANGE NO. 4
Due to steadily increasing ambient air temperatures, our local lakes are steadily warming. Thermal stratification is beginning to occur wherein the coolest water (which is most dense) remains near the bottom of the reservoir, and the warmer (and less dense) water floats atop the dense layer of cool water beneath (just like oil which is less dense than water will float atop water which is more dense than oil).Eventually, a hard thermocline will develop, especially since there is next to no flow going through the dams at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes. Once this thermocline forms, there will be insufficient oxygen present to sustain fish life below the thermocline, thus, all fish life will exist above the thermocline until it breaks down, typically in October.
CHANGE NO. 5
Our reservoirs are warming, headed toward their annual high temperatures. The result is that as the water warms to its annual high temperature, fish metabolism also increases.Fish will move faster, travel further and eat more frequently than in colder water temperatures. Pelagic species like white bass and hybrid striped bass can cover vast distances in the course of just a few hours as they aggressively pursue shad.
As I consider all that is taking place, I have had to make multiple adjustments to gear and fishing locations in order to help my clients be successful.
Perhaps the single biggest shift has been concerning lure size. Where just two weeks ago an MAL Lure may have been my lure of choice at roughly three inches in length and over three-quarters of an ounce, I am now using the MAL Mini, which measures 1.6 inches and just under a quarter ounce, to appeal to fish feeding heavily on the abundance of young-of-the-year shad.
On my downrigging gear, I have reduced my lure size from the #13 Pet Spoon to the #12 Pet Spoon (the smallest available), and, on my Cork Rigs used for topwater action, I have reduced the normal 2 ¼ -inch streamer down to a slender, minimalist three-quarter inch streamer.
Concerning fish location, the greatest shift I have observed has been a tendency for the fish to no longer use the bottom nearly as much as they did just two weeks ago. Now, most of the fish I am putting my clients on are either on topwater or are suspended between zero and 20 feet beneath the surface.
Running sonar units with traditional (also known as “colored” or “2D”) sonar sensitivity turned up to roughly 80% will reveal clouds of the young-of-the-year shad suspended off bottom and gamefish typically mixed in with them or hanging just below them.
To access these fish consistently, I have had to come up with ways to coach my clients on how to count their lures down to the depth the fish are holding at in order to keep their lures at or above the fishes’ level for a maximum amount of time.
Finally, I have stopped offering evening trips until after Labor Day. I try to run my trips for a full four hours, but in the evenings, I find the fish activity is so consolidated into the final 90 minutes or so that many clients, especially the young and those not acclimated to the heat, are so worn out from the heat that they do not or cannot enjoy the fishing which can materialize at day’s end.
I find the morning bite not only longer, but also stronger than the evening bite.
Being intentional and aware of these changes can help you more consistently be at the right place at the right time with the right gear and continue to put fish in the boat even in the forthcoming Texas summer.
