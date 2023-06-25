For the past 14 years the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) organization has provided fishing trips free of charge to military kids ages 5 through 17, the vast majority of which have come from the Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and on-post communities.
SKIFF provides the children of military personnel separated from their families due to duty commitments with the opportunity to go fishing. SKIFF trips are also provided, free of charge, to Gold Star families who have lost their service member while he or she was on active duty.
In mid-2019, SKIFF also began providing trips to dependents whose parents are bona fide disabled veterans. I coordinate and conduct these 3 1/2- to 4-hour adventures on Belton and Stillhouse
Hollow lakes year-round.
The majority of SKIFF trips conducted take place during the summer months when school schedules need not be contended with.
Requirements to qualify for a free trip are minimal. Essentially, a child must fall within the prescribed age limits (5-17) and be separated from his or her parent by that parent’s military duty. Most assume
this means a deployment, but shorter-term separations, like those caused by a rotation to the National Training Center (NTC), the Joint Readiness Operations Center (JRTC), gunnery, field time, temporary duty (TDY) assignments, and more all qualify for free fishing trips.
To date, 553 children have participated in SKIFF fishing activities. Those children landed a total of 14,727 fish, or an average of over 26 fish per child.
This summer, a number of dates remain available prior to local schools going back in session on or about Aug. 14.
Due to the summer heat, these trips begin early in the morning, typically concluding at or before 11 a.m., and before the heat and humidity really begin to take their toll.
Open dates remaining this summer include the following:
Mondays: July 24, 31 and Aug. 7
Wednesdays: July 12 and Aug. 2
Thursdays: Aug. 3
SKIFF operates year-round, and with a Killeen Independent School District calendar which now includes a week-long fall break from Oct. 9-13, similar to March’s spring break, there are opportunities to
fish other than in the summer months, as well.
Such gaps in the school calendar, as well as holiday dates book well in advance, so parents need to plan ahead to lock in such dates.
Parents may either attend with their children or drop their children off and return to pick them back up at the conclusion of the trip. Parents who attend typically do not fish, but rather help the fishing guide help their children be successful.
Most trips are conducted for single family groups, and all trips take place aboard a seaworthy, 21-foot center console boat equipped with all necessary safety gear and fishing gear.
Participants need only bring snacks and drinks, appropriate clothing and sun protection. Children ages 17 or older, and those parents who desire to be more “hands-on” in helping their children, will also need a valid fishing license.
Trips take place on both Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes, depending on wind and weather conditions and the latest fishing action.
This program has been sponsored by the Austin Fly Fishers since its inception, and along the way, the McBride Foundation (associated with the Austin Wood and Waters hunting and fishing club) has also
joined in supporting SKIFF’s efforts. The retail price of these trips normally ranges from $195 to $295.
All it takes to coordinate a date for a free fishing trip is a phone call or text to 254-368-7411. No prior experience on the part of the children or parents is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.