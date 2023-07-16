Given that my livelihood requires access to our area lakes, and given that the water level in our area lakes continues to drop with each passing day, I gave the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer office at Belton Lake a call to see where we currently stand in regard to boat ramp access, and if any additional boat ramps may be candidates for closure in the near future.
In a conversation by phone with Ranger Cassy Hill on Thursday, I learned where we currently stand.
According to Hill, the following boat ramps on Belton Laek are currently closed: Iron Bridge, Live Oak, McGregor, Owl Creek and White Flint.
Hill stated that the only other boat ramp in any immediate jeopardy of closure due to low water is the Belton Lakeview ramp, commonly referred to as the “Frank’s Marina ramp.”
That ramp can still be used currently, and can withstand another 12 inches (approximate) of drop in lake elevation before usage and safety come into question. As this article is being written, the current elevation of Belton Lake is 579.77 feet above sea level, with the lake resting at 594 feet when at conservation pool. Hence, the lake is now 14.23 feet low.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently at 607.21 feet above sea level, with the lake resting at 622 feet when full. Hence, the lake is now 14.79 feet low.
As such, Belton Lakeview ramp is considered safe at least until the lake level falls to 578.77 feet.
This begs the question: “How fast are our lakes falling?” The answer is, it depends.
Releases of water downstream through the dam, consumption of lake water (for drinking, lawn watering, industrial uses, etc.), and evaporation all drive how fast a reservoir falls; any rainfall, of course, reverses that trend.
As one who observes the levels of our two reservoirs on a near-daily basis, I see that a 0.03- to 0.06-foot drop per day is about average at this time of year with the reservoirs at their current levels.
Remember, reservoirs are like funnels — they are wide at the top, but narrow at the bottom. So, when a reservoir is full, a release of x number of gallons may cause a drop of just a few fractions of a foot,
whereas that same x number of gallons being released will cause a drop of much more than that when the reservoir is only half-full to begin with.
So, what about the rest of the boat ramps at Belton and Stillhouse?
The USACE has rough elevation numbers for each ramp which, when the reservoirs approach those levels, will trigger USACE to begin monitoring and measuring to determine if closure is warranted.
The “monitoring and measuring” process is fairly low-tech and involves a park ranger donning waders and, using a measuring stick, walking down the ramp and manually gauging the depth of the water and physically observing his or her surroundings.
Generally speaking, USACE likes to see approximately 3 feet of water over the concrete to consider the ramp suitable for use.
I say “generally speaking” because a number of other factors which vary from ramp to ramp exist.
Amongst them are the amount of siltation impacting the ramp, and how abruptly the ramp ends (i.e. a user-friendly gentle taper or an axle-damaging sharp drop).
Perhaps the most welcome news to come from my conversation with Hill was that, other than Belton Lakeview’s current situation, no other ramps on either Belton or Stillhouse will be in jeopardy until another 2 to 3 feet of additional elevation is lost.
So, to summarize, the USACE ramps currently open on Belton Lake now include those at Westcliff Park, Belton Lakeview Park, Arrowhead Point Park, Temple’s Lake Park, Rogers Park, Leona Park and Cedar Ridge Park.
The USACE ramps currently open on Stillhouse Hollow now include those at Cedar Gap Park, Union Grove Park, River’s Bend Park, Stillhouse Park (where the marina is located) and Dana Peak Park.
The public is encouraged to seek lake access information from the USACE. The Lake Manager for Lake Belton is Jeff Phillips. His office number is 254-742-3050.
The Lake Manager for Stillhouse Hollow Lake is John Thibodeaux. His office number is 254-939-2461.
