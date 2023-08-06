On July 28, Harker Heights residents Chad McLean and his two children, Hunter and Victoria, joined me for a morning of catch-and-release white bass fishing on Belton Lake.
Chad, the founder of Sendero Shooting Sports in Belton, and I first got acquainted when I became a member at that establishment when it first opened in 2020.
More recently, McLean and I got to know one another a little better as we discussed the donation of one of my fishing trips as a prize in support of a Cast and Blast event held at the Sendero complex on July 30.
To better understand what a prize winner would experience when on the water with me, McLean decided to take a trip himself in advance of the Cast and Blast event.
The three joined me at 6:20 a.m. at Belton Lake. Since the kids were not all that familiar with how to cast spinning gear, we used the 15 or 20 minutes between their arrival and the time at which I anticipated the fish would begin to feed to review how to cast.
With that task completed, we began hunting for fish.
The first area we searched was not productive, but upon idling into the second area we looked over it at once became clear that multiple, large schools of white bass were feeding subtly in the southeasterly chop on the water as they sipped young-of-the-year shad from just beneath the water’s surface.
As the white bass do this, often moving opposite the direction of the wind, they create a wake which moves contrary to the waves and creates what many refer to as “nervous water.”
With all of this evidence of abundant fish activity, I cut the outboard motor about 100 yards away and used the bow-mounted trolling motor to close the final distance.
I positioned Chad on the front deck and had the kids down on the lower deck with me. I cleared all unneeded rods out of the way so no one’s backcast would be hindered, and placed everyone facing outward on the same side of the boat so no one would be accidentally hooked.
With everyone well-positioned, I then kept the fish within a cast’s distance based on what I had observed earlier of the kids’ ability as they practiced casting.
Fortunately, anticipating this scenario, I had already tied on MAL Mini lures for everyone which closely imitate the size, color and profile of the young-of-the-year shad these white bass were feeding on.
Everyone caught fish after fish while the topwater feeding lasted, but soon after the direct rays of the sun struck the water, the fish activity rapidly declined. Where there were fish in every direction just moments before, there was then only an occasional burst of activity, and soon all was quiet.
Just as we were seeing the final few fish leave the surface, Chad was concluding a cast with his MAL Mini which he was fishing on a long, 8-foot St. Croix Panfish Series rod, a Pflueger Arbor spinning reel, 12-pound-test Sufix 832 Advanced Superline (a braided line), and a 25-pound-test fluorocarbon leader.
As the lure rose to the surface right next to the boat, and with only about four feet of line out beyond the rod tip, a large fish emerged from behind the lure, engulfed it, then turned around and head down and away from the boat.
Since I was engaged with the kids, McLean immediately made me aware that he had a big fish on and that he suspected it was a gar. After catching a glimpse of the fish and verifying that it was a longnose gar, I told the kids that this would likely be a long fight and that catching a gar is a bit of a blessing and a bit of a curse.
Curious, they both asked what I meant by that.
I told them anytime a fisherman gets to hook and land a large fish, it is fun and enjoyable; that is the blessing. But when it comes to gar, someone usually gets slimy, bloody or both, and that is if the fish ever makes it into the boat. This is the curse.
Having been down this road before in 18 years of guiding, I keep a thick, rubber gauntlet glove for my right hand aboard the boat at all times. The idea is for the angler to tire the fish and then bring it broadside to the boat allowing me a shot at wrapping my gloved hand completely around the gar’s toothy snout and then bringing it aboard to unhook it.
As anticipated, the fight took several minutes. McLean fought the fish to within 10 feet of the boat four separate times before getting it close enough for me to grab. Each time, as the fish approached the surface, it spooked, dove and took off away from the boat.
On his fifth attempt, and with the fish now tiring, I got one good shot at grabbing the gar’s snout, gripped it tightly and in one, smooth motion pulled it out of the water and into the boat.
The MAL Mini was hooked right in the corner of the fish’s mouth, which is the main reason McLean was able to land it. Many times, gar which are hooked further forward in the bony snout are lost the first time the fish jumps or does a head shake above the water’s surface.
This fish had beautiful coloration, especially on the leopard-spotted tail. It was over five feet in length and weighed just over 18 pounds.
After removing the hook, weighing the fish and snapping a few photos, we returned this apex predator to the water.
Of the four species of gar calling Texas home, Belton Lake is home to three: the longnose gar, the shortnose gar and the spotted gar. Belton does not have alligator gar.
McLean has traveled the world and had an opportunity to hunt and fish in any number of both freshwater and saltwater settings. As he contemplated the capture of this gar, he reckoned it was the second most memorable fishing experience he had been through.
Of course, I asked what the most memorable experience was and McLean shared about catching a 10-foot tiger shark from a beach on the Texas coast after using kayaks to paddle well off the beach to drop his bait.
On this morning, a little advanced preparation went a long way toward successfully landing this fish, as did McLean’s patience in maintaining pressure on the fish and then communicating well with me as to what he felt the fish was going to do next.
When all was said and done, McLean and the kids landed 72 fish, including 70 white bass, the longnose gar and a single blue catfish.
