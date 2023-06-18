The last two weeks’ articles have touched on how extremely focused Belton Lake’s gamefish are right now on pursuing and consuming the small, young-of the-year shad which are so abundant following this spring’s successful spawn.
I continue down that road this week. Simply put, if you are not striving to imitate these smaller shad when it is apparent that the gamefish are feeding on them, then you are likely not catching as many fish as you could be otherwise.
A case in point: On Monday morning I had a father and his two sons, ages 11 and 13, aboard. Just the night before the trip, at my request, the boys’ grandfather provided them with some basic instruction on how to use a spinning rod and reel.
I anticipated that we would encounter white bass feeding on small shad and that presenting small (and therefore lightweight) baits would be our key to success. Properly rigged spinning tackle is one sure-fire way to present lightweight baits.
As we fished and this father and his boys, all with limited prior experience, pulled in fish after fish on nearly every cast, we watched as another boat about a hundred yards away with two anglers pulled in fish at a much slower rate, perhaps one fish in every six or seven casts, as they used larger topwater baits which looked similar to Zara Spooks.
Despite their limited experience, my crew of three came close to maximizing their catch because their baits very closely imitated the forage fish which the white bass were feeding on.
On this particular outing, my crew was using the MAL Mini which I have addressed previously. If you find that casting such a lightweight lure is not for you, there is another option for matching the size of these small baitfish.
That option is a popping cork rig. A popping cork rig consists of a weighted popping cork (beware there are unweighted corks out there — avoid those), a leader, and a lure.
The most attractive feature of a popping cork rig is that the popping cork gives the angler the weight he or she needs to cast long distances (and/or with baitcasting gear) yet still present a small bait on the other end of the leader.
Let me go blow-by-blow on how to make your own popping cork rig. First, tie the cupped end of a 3-inch-long weighted popping cork to the line coming off your fishing reel. Next, tie a fluorocarbon leader of 20- or 25-pound test to the narrow end of the popping cork. A leader length of 27 to 30 inches is ideal.
Finally, to the other end of the fluorocarbon leader, tie a lightweight fly or streamer which closely matches the size, shape and color of the baitfish you are trying to imitate. There are myriad flyfishing websites which sell a nearly overwhelming number of small baitfish patterns.
As you choose, remember that fly is going to endure much abuse as you catch high numbers of white bass, and no fly is indestructible. For this reason, choosing a $3 fly over an $8 fly which looks nearly identical is likely a good idea.
I have found that tying my own flies to exactly match forage size works best. If you do not tie your own flies, consider the Softy Minnow, the Black Nose Dace and/or the Clouser Minnow in the smallest sizes as a starting point for matching young-of-the-year shad. These may all be found on the Orvis website.
If you would like to buy a complete rig outright and then use this as a template for constructing your own, you may find a freshwater-appropriate version at www.WhiteBassTools.com.
Now, with your popping cork rig complete, you can use conventional tackle (spinning gear or baitcasting gear) to present baits normally intended to be presented only with fly gear.
Once you are on the water and, normally under low-light conditions at sunup or sundown, spot schools of white bass churning on the surface, the first step is to see what size bait they are chasing.
If you can see the shad jumping out of the water trying to escape, these fish are feeding on adult shad and a number of presentations will work. My preference in this scenario is an MAL Heavy Lure.
However, if you cannot see the bait jumping, then you are likely dealing with young-of-the-year shad and are ready to put your popping cork rig to work.
Approach the school of fish with stealth using your trolling motor. Driving into fish with your outboard motor and/or throwing a wake over them will kill your chances of a sustained bite quickly.
Once in range of the school, cast to the far side of the fish so you bring your rig back through the entire school, thus enhancing your chances of getting noticed.
One consideration while casting is the possibility of getting your leader tangled. This will be virtually eliminated if you use casting gear. If you use spinning gear, you will want to gently cup your hand over the face of the reel’s spool toward the end of the cast to provide a braking effect, causing the light fly to whip out beyond the heavier cork and avoid a tangle.
Once the lure hits the water, begin reeling at a moderate cadence while at the same time wiggling your rod tip. This will produce a steady gurgling sound and look. You do not want to pull hard on the rig and create a pop as one might while in saltwater.
If you cannot get the hang of reeling and wiggling the rod tip at the same time, then reeling is the more important of the two.
As you reel and wiggle the rod tip, focus your eyes right behind the popping cork and you will see fish (often multiple fish) come up from behind the cork and slash at your bait. Avoid anticipating a strike and avoid a hookset until the weight of the fish is actually felt.
When white bass are drawn to this rig, there are usually multiple fish in a “wolfpack” competing to get to the bait. If you miss one (or several) fish, just keep working the bait steadily and you will connect.
As you get the hang of the popping cork rig, you will continue to be able to use it right on through mid-September even as the shad mature. Simply increasing the size of the bait behind the cork to match what you are seeing the fish eat is the key to success.
