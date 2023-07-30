Do you love the outdoors, but not at the current extreme temperatures Central Texas is now experiencing?
Well, Sunday’s indoor Cast and Blast event being held at Sendero Shooting Sports in Belton may just be right up your alley.
Chad McLean, founder of Sendero Shooting Sports, and Ben Davila and Jimmy Trent, founders of Cast & Blast Outfitters, have teamed up to create an indoor competition for shooters, archers and anglers, all in the air-conditioned comfort of Sendero Shooting Sports’ clean, spacious, well-lighted facility.
Adult outdoorsmen and women may participate either as individuals or as part of a team of three.
Individuals have three events to choose from: pistol, archery and casting. Individuals may compete in one event, two events or all three events.
Teams must consist of a trio; one person will tackle the pistol challenge, another will tackle the archery challenge, and yet another will take on the casting challenge.
Those who wish to participate in the pistol competition must bring their own 9mm firearm with iron sights (only) and five rounds of ammunition.
Those who wish to participate in the archery competition must bring their own bow and five arrows.
No equipment is required for the casting event; all equipment will be provided.
The organizers hope to maintain an element of surprise and fun surrounding the event, so the specifics of each event will only be explained to the participants just prior to the start of the event.
The event organizers have reached out to numerous outdoor-oriented local businesses to put together the attractive prize packages for this event.
According to Trent, “The singles event grand prizes include a half-day fishing trip with Holding the Line Guide Service for the casting event winner, a guided hog hunt with Cast & Blast Outfitters for the winner of the archery event, and a free one-year membership at Sendero Shooting Sports for the winner of the
pistol event.
“The winners of the team event will split two $500 gift cards to Sendero Shooting Sports, and each will receive two tickets to the forthcoming Jake Worthington concert held on Sept. 22 at Schoepf’s in Belton.”.
Additional prizes will be awarded via a raffle held at the event’s conclusion at 5 p.m. These prizes include five $100 gift cards to Heights Lumber, two $50 gift cards to Nami’s, a 1-ounce Silver Eagle coin from Texas Coin Connection, four $25 gift cards from Wings, Pizza N Things and a garage door with
installation from C&G Products.
One raffle ticket will be provided to each participant with their participation fee. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased. Persons must be present to win the raffled items, so those participating in the
earlier events are welcome to hang around until the raffle, or depart and return at raffle time.
The cost of this event is $25 per person per event for the individual events, and $100 per team of three for the team event.
The check-in time for the team event is 11 a.m., and the team event will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets to participate may be purchased at this time, if not purchased beforehand.
The individual pistol event begins at 2 p.m. and runs until 2:4; check-in is prior to 2 p.m. The individual archery event begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 3:45; check-in is prior to 3 p.m. The individual
casting event begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 4:45; check-in is prior to 4 p.m.
Tickets are available online, as are more details about the entire event, at https://senderoshootingsports.com/.
Sendero Shooting Sports is located at 3360 W. US Highway 190 in Belton which is on the westbound frontage road near the FM 1670 and I-14 intersection. Those coming from the west (Killeen, Fort
Cavazos, Copperas Cove, etc.) will want to go past the facility heading east on I-14, U-turn at Loop 121, stay on the frontage road and get to the facility via the westbound frontage road.
