Due to Central Texas’ latitude and climate, there is really no start or end to the fishing season as there is up north where ice-in and ice-out determine the end and the beginning of the open water season.
Regardless, fishing in the cold months still is not as common in our southwestern culture as it is during the warm months.
Thus, spring break (which actually spans about a three-week range with all of Texas’ many school districts considered) has become the event which marks the unofficial season opener for fishing.
For many guides, myself included, the spring break week will be the first fully booked week since the Christmas and New Year holidays. Indeed, business goes from famine to feast, with many full-time guides able to stay as busy as they care to as their surrounding school districts take a down week prior to the final run toward the end of the school year in late May or early June.
This year, I decided to book two trips each day from Monday through Friday, in part to make up for some lost business in January and February thanks to both inclement weather and my recent rotator cuff injury and pursuant surgery.
As it turned out, I was able to get the first eight of those 10 trips in before our wild Texas weather dictated I reschedule those trips planned for Friday, which was impacted by cold, hard north winds ushered in by the cold front which brought downpours, hail and tornado watches to our area just before sunset on Thursday.
As many of you may fondly recall, it is a big deal to get your name in the newspaper as a kid.
Understanding that, I thought I would recap this week’s fishing trips, all conducted with local families whose kids were on spring break, so as to mention a few names and share with you, the reader, what it took to consistently land fish as we transition from winter to spring.
On Monday morning I welcomed aboard Dr. Craig Lilie of Salado and his daughters, Emalyn and Annabelle, ages 11 and 8, along with Craig’s friend, Lampasas native Dillon Dewald and his sons, Jack and Hunter, ages 10 and 8. This crew landed 128 fish on Belton Lake using white, 5/8-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs fished vertically in conjunction with Garmin LiveScope.
That afternoon, Temple-based certified public accountant Steve Niemeier, accompanied by his granddaughter, Macy Fowler, and her friend, Noah Lanham, both age 14, met me around 3:15 p.m. at Temple’s Lake Park on Belton Lake. In four hours’ time, they landed 113 fish using both Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs for fish in 25 to 30 feet of water, and by using MAL Heavy Lures cast horizontally in less than 6 feet of water for white bass which were herding threadfin shad up against the bank in the late afternoon.
On Tuesday morning, Brittany Byrd, of Gause, brought her three boys, Tucker, Tuff and River, ages 12, 8 and 7, out on Belton Lake. The morning air had a cold bite to it, but these farm boys were hearty and fished through the cold. They landed 93 fish, most of which were caught on white Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs as the fish suspended between 25 and 30 feet over a deeper bottom as large numbers of these fish slowly migrated through the area we were fishing.
Tuesday afternoon saw Steve Niemeier return with another grandchild, Caleb Fowler, age 18, and his friend, Abbi Corder, age 16. Caleb and Abbi faced much tougher conditions than his sister Macy did the afternoon before, primarily because the north wind which had fueled the strong bite since Monday, subsided. They landed 53 fish before leaving the cool, damp behind a bit early to go grab some dinner.
Wednesday saw strong southerly winds return as Dave Knutson, a retired Austin Police Department employee, and his two grandchildren arrived. 14-year-old John David (J.D.) Stevens was joined by his 11-year-old cousin, Anthony Saitta. The lack of stability in the weather did not help the fishing any, nor did the morning cold, but this crew managed another 57 fish, all taken by working the white, 5/8-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slab vertically.
The southerly winds strengthened to 16-17 mph on Wednesday afternoon; the air warmed and some high, thin cloud cover diminished the brilliant sunshine we experienced in the morning. Ronnie White, a retiree, and his three grandsons, Reid, Braxton and Brayton, ages 15, 12 and 10, cashed in on the improved fishing conditions. They fished white Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs vertically using a slow-smoking tactic to land a total of 128 fish, including an 8-pound blue catfish.
Thursday morning was questionable right up to the night before the trip thanks to a forecast for rain and wind in advance of an arriving cold front. Undaunted, Extraco Bank president Doug Streater arrived at Belton Lake with his grandkids, all donned in raingear. As we hoped for the best and prepared for the worst, the trio experienced the single most productive fishing trip my clients have seen, year-to-date.
Colby and Camry Anthony, ages 14 and 10, aided by their grandfather, hooked and landed a total of 200 fish with a stiff southeasterly wind blowing a fine mist from 8 a.m. through 12:25 p.m. when the fish finally quit biting. During this spree, Camry landed her personal-best fish, a largemouth which weighed 6 pounds.
Closing out the week on Thursday evening on a trip cut more than an hour short due to a tornado watch and an approaching thunderstorm, retiree Stacy Cloud treated his grandsons, Merrik and Miles, ages 13 and 11, to a white bass fishing trip. As the storm approached and cloud cover increased, the fish moved into under 20 feet of water and began to spread out horizontally over a wide area as they fed.
The white, 5/8-ounce Bladed Hazy Eye Slab was once again our lure of choice. The crew of three landed 66 fish fishing these lures vertically before thunder and lightning out to the west of Fort Hood convinced us it would be prudent to wrap up early.
Over these eight trips, these Central Texas kids, parents and grandparents amassed a catch of 838 fish, including (primarily) white bass, with largemouth bass, freshwater drum, longnose gar, white crappie, hybrid striped bass and smallmouth bass also included in the mix.
