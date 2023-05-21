There is an age-old saying concerning wind direction and fishing, and it goes like this ...
Winds from the west, fish bite best.
Winds from the east, fish bite least.
Winds from the south blow the hook in the fish’s mouth.
Winds from the north, the fisherman goes not forth!
In this week’s column, I would like to take on that last line concerning winds from the north.
Even as we reach the end of our Texas spring, we are still seeing cold fronts, which produce northerly winds, move through Central Texas on a regular, nearly weekly, basis.
Stepping back to see the big picture, let us enter into the weather cycle on a pleasant day with southeasterly winds gently blowing. This is our most common wind direction in Central Texas with fairly humid Gulf air coming over us as the winds shift more easterly, and with fairly dry air coming over us from the desert Southwest and Mexico as the winds shift more southerly.
Eventually, this warm, stable weather which typically lasts for three to five days or more (especially in the summer), will be disrupted by an approaching cold front.
As a cold front approaches, the winds will shift from the south, through the southwest, then to the west
in just a matter of hours. Then, as the lead edge of the cold front arrives, winds will go northwesterly and then north-northwesterly. Accompanying this wind shift will be a temperature drop, and oftentimes, some violent weather, including thunder, lightning, heavy rain and/or hail.
Once the lead edge of these fast-moving cold fronts pass off to our east, the temperatures typically continue to drop, the skies begin to clear, the humidity falls, the wind velocity increases and the barometric pressure rises.
This window of time between the passage of the cold front’s lead edge and the point at which the northerly winds reach a peak velocity are, in my experience, the single most productive set of weather conditions one can experience in all of freshwater fishing when they coincide with daytime hours.
As the northerly winds begin to decrease in velocity after reaching a peak, the fishing will, likewise, begin to fall off. Eventually, if post-frontal conditions (marked by bright skies, cool temperatures and calm winds) develop, the fishing will sour until the southerly winds begin to blow once again.
So, I am really not sure where that “Winds from the north, the fisherman goes not forth!” comes from. It could be that whoever came up with the saying was referring to this post-frontal set of conditions, or perhaps they were referring to the weather on the front’s lead edge, but I can assure you that just because the winds are blowing from the north, all is not lost when it comes to fishing.
Some readers, especially you retirees, have the luxury of picking and choosing the days you fish.
Watching for these conditions I have described will certainly enhance your chances of success.
If you do not have such a luxury, you can still observe the winds and temper your expectations accordingly.
Perhaps the best way to gauge where in the frontal cycle we are, or have been, or will be, is to look at a graphical forecast. Such a forecast, specific to each zip code in the United States, is produced and updated multiple times daily by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
In the illustration accompanying this article, I have taken such a NOAA graphical forecast and circled the key times to be on the water.
An explanation for fish activity under winds from the other three compass directions are the topics for another day. Looking for this window and fishing confidently through it will enhance your success on the water.
