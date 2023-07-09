Each summer as the options for white bass fishing on Belton Lake become more and more limited and require more casting skill on behalf of my clients, I typically turn to fishing for white bass on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Having done so for many years now, I have found that the white bass population on Stillhouse is generally of a greater average weight per fish, that the bite is more evenly distributed through the morning hours, and that the white bass are much more likely to relate to the bottom versus suspending and roaming as they do so often on Belton Lake.
My first trip to Stillhouse this summer came on June 20, and this week, each of the three trips I ran on July 3, 5 and 6 were conducted on Stillhouse.
Two of these three trips this week produced what the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department classifies as trophy white bass — fish exceeding 15 inches in length.
The scenarios leading to the capture of these fish were nearly identical, so I will describe the most recent of these catches, made by 14-year-old Alex Smith.
On Thursday, Alex, accompanied by his mother, Janea, and his 7-year-old brother, Corbin, stepped aboard my boat around 6:25 a.m.
This particular trip fell under the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program which provides fishing trips to military kids separated from their military parent, free of charge. Alex’s father, an Army veteran who served in the military intelligence branch, passed away unexpectedly at age 47 in January.
After getting everyone situated and pushing off from the shoreline, we traveled a few yards away from shore and I pointed out various pieces of safety gear. I also explained how to use both casting and spinning gear. We then asked the Lord to look out for us and to grant us success, and then headed out to hunt for fish.
With kids aboard, I typically begin the trip by using one or two downriggers, each equipped with a three-armed umbrella rig to which #12 Pet Spoons are attached. Using downriggers helps cover ground quickly and effectively and helps separate productive water from non-productive water.
As I keep an eye on my sonar units, I can see the downrigger balls clearly tracking a few feet above the bottom. Aggressive fish will rise up off the bottom to inspect and even chase these balls. When they do, a single or multiple hookup is almost certain.
No sooner did we get Corbin’s downrigger rod set and began to work on Alex’s, than Corbin’s rod went off, yielding a “double” — two fish landed simultaneously on one rod.
Soon after, Alex caught his first fish, and the brothers then took turns landing fish after fish until they had landed a total of 18 white bass in about 75 minutes.
As the wind increased and the sun began to shine more brightly through the thick, white cloud cover, the white bass bite began to intensify around 8 a.m. Around this time, as I guided the boat over a particular patch of bottom, the sonar lit up and scores of fish began soaring up off the bottom at our downrigger balls. Both both boys immediately hooked up and, as they worked to reel their fish in, I prepared the boat to better take advantage of the situation.
I brought the downrigger balls up from the depths, swung the downrigger boom arms out of the way, used my Minn Kota Ulterra trolling motor’s Spot-Lock feature to hold atop these fish, stowed the boys’ downrigger rods and equipped them with spinning rods. These rods were rigged with MAL Heavy Lures with white tails, 15-pound test Sufix 832 braided line, and a 35-pound test Invisaswivel connecting the braid to a 24-inch, 25-pound test fluorocarbon leader.
Additionally, I enabled the boys to view the underwater situation using Garmin LiveScope by deploying the transducer pole.
The boys opened their bails, allowed their MAL Lures to drop to bottom, then cranked them up off the bottom at a fast clip to imitate the look and speed of a panicked threadfin shad, all while observing LiveScope to see if any fish followed their presentations upwards.
If a follow occurred, they would keep right on reeling until the following fish either turned away or struck the bait. They did this repeatedly until the fish immediately under the boat grew accustomed to this and began to become disinterested.
When this occurred, I then had the boys present their baits horizontally instead. Using a tactic called the sawtooth method, Alex cast his lure out perpendicular to the side of the boat and allowed the lure to sink to bottom on an opened bail while controlling the amount of slack he allowed the crosswind to pull off of his spool.
Once the lure reached the bottom, he closed his bail, reeled in any slack, then began his sawtooth retrieve by cranking the high gear-ratio Shimano Nasci spinning reel’s handle hard and fast a time or two. Then, without stopping, he completed the reeling sequence with an additional seven cranks, for a total of about nine cranks. He then opened the bail and let the lure fall quickly back to bottom, then repeated this process until either a fish struck or the lure returned to the boat.
On one of the many iterations of this sawtooth retrieve Alex made that morning, a trophy white bass measuring 15.125 inches in length struck his lure as it rose diagonally toward the surface. I coached Alex earlier in the morning about taking his time in reeling hooked fish in, about steering them around trolling motor, about leaving enough line (about four feet) between the hooked fish and the rod’s tip, and about smoothly transferring the fish from out of the water into the boat.
Alex did all of these things flawlessly on this outsized fish and was rewarded for his efforts.
Alex and Corbin landed 74 fish during their four-hour adventure, including 72 white bass and two largemouth bass.
On Monday, cousins Townes Slimp, age 7, and Cameron Miller, age 10, landed 16.125-inch and 16.75-inch white bass respectively, using the same approach.
The SKIFF organization stands ready to provide free fishing trips to other military kids separated, for whatever reason, from their military parents. Parents may simply contact SKIFF at 254-368-7411. SKIFF also welcomes referrals from clergy, teachers, counselors, family members, Family Readiness Group leaders and others.
