The topwater action I addressed in last week’s column continued this week on Belton Lake. This provides some pretty easy fishing for those who can spot these schools of fish forcing threadfin shad to the surface. Spotting these schools is a fairly simple matter under calm or low-wind conditions, but such are more of the exception than the rule.
Regardless of wind conditions the ability to spot feeding schools of white bass is critical. I am amazed at how many times I see anglers drive by an area, give a cursory glance here and there and then drive away oblivious to the hundreds or thousands of fish they just failed to observe.
This week I share a few things which I do to enable myself to consistently spot white bass surface-feeding activity for my clients.
Perhaps the most critical habit for consistently spotting white bass is to intentionally elevate yourself in your boat. Sitting in the driver’s seat of a bass-boat style boat puts an angler at a distinct disadvantage for spotting, as he or she is essentially at lake level with limited vertical advantage.
I fish from a center console which, generally speaking, sits up higher in the water than most bass boats.
Even on this higher platform, I will leave the console and go to my raised casting deck in the bow for an additional vertical boost, and will always take my spotting scope up front with me, stop the boat and scrutinize the water for topwater feeding activity.
Next, concerning that spotting scope, I use a compact, 12-power spotting scope versus a pair of binoculars so I can hold it and adjust it with just one hand while keeping my other hand free to stabilize myself if wave action makes being on the front deck a bit dicey, or while keeping my free hand on the steering wheel if I am on the lower deck.
The focus knob can be spun with a thumb or forefinger to provide a clear picture of my target from over a mile away.
The next consideration is lighting. A lot of folks consider bright, sunny conditions a hindrance to spotting fish on the surface due to glare, but the sun can greatly help you spot fish if you position your boat wisely.
In order to take advantage of bright, sunny conditions, an angler should place the span of water he or she wants to observe between the boat and the sun and then observe both to the left and right of the “shaft” of brilliant light created on the water’s surface by the sun while looking in the direction of the sun.
Doing this correctly, most of my clients are amazed at how far away they can spot fish feeding on the surface as the sun’s rays catch the glint of water droplets being thrown into the air by the most aggressively feeding fish and/or by mature shad leaping out of the water as they flee for their lives from the pursuing gamefish chasing them.
Once you drive to that general area, you will often spot more subtly feeding schools, and numerous additional schools of fish, nearby.
Another clue to fish location on the surface is what I call “nervous water.” Nervous water typically forms in the first window of opportunity I described in last week’s article — that time from first light about 20 minutes prior to sunrise up until the sun’s direct rays strike the water and push fish down.
Nervous water is created when white bass pursue shad across the surface in any direction which is contrary to the direction in which the wind is blowing. As they do so, they create a small wake, just as a small vessel, like a kayak, would do.
As this small wake moves contrary to the wind, a stippled pattern of small waves is created on the surface which, once you are accustomed to spotting it, is quite distinctive. Again, your ability to spot nervous water will be enhanced by increasing your vertical stance and by using optics.
One final useful habit for zeroing in on surface activity is that of observing fish-eating birds.
Unfortunately, Belton Lake is too far south to have gulls and terns year-round like some of the larger, more northerly reservoirs, like Lake Texoma.
But, Belton Lake is a year-round residence for blue herons and for a small population of cormorants. If either of these species is spotted other than perched in trees or along the shoreline, their location is worth investigating.
When blue herons spot surface-feeding white bass, they will typically fly slowly into the wind out over open water with their necks outstretched then land in the water after making a stab at the fish below them while still airborne.
As they rest in the water, they may make additional stabs at other nearby fish, and will eventually take flight again and either return to perch or circle back downwind to make another slow pass. Blue herons will typically work alone.
Cormorants will typically be found in small flocks of three to 12 birds during the summer. Whenever they are spotted in open water you can be assured that, at a minimum, baitfish are nearby. More often than not, gamefish will be nearby, as well.
Without these visual cues I have described, the only practical tool left for anglers to use in hunting summertime white bass is sonar, which, at best, requires a slow, methodical sweeping of areas you suspect may hold fish.
Observing for these several cues I have addressed serves as a shortcut to fish-finding which, over time, translates to more fish in the boat.
If, as you read this, these things seem foreign to you, I encourage you to consider coming out on the water with me. Although we will certainly catch fish, more importantly, you will learn how to catch fish and have an opportunity to observe these practices under real-world conditions, ask questions and get answers — something which no written article or YouTube video is likely provide you with.
