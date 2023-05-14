On Wednesday morning, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel from the Waco Region arrived at Dana Peak Park at the midpoint of Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s northern shoreline to stock the lake with largemouth bass.
Upon arrival, they launched their flat-bottomed work boat and set about filling a set of four 35-gallon plastic containers with lake water and began to oxygenate that water using a cylinder of oxygen secured to the boat.
Soon after John Tibbs and John Provine had begun making these preparations, a truck and aeration trailer from TPWD’s hatchery in Athens arrived. Elizabeth Foster was at the wheel with a precious cargo of over 90,000 largemouth bass fingerlings, each around two inches in length.
Now, these were not just any largemouth bass — these fish were the result of fertilizing the eggs from female bass donated to the ShareLunker Program with the milt from male bass spawned from crossing ShareLunker females with Florida-strain male bass. Such genetically superior fish are dubbed “Lone Star Bass.”
Let us go back a bit and review what the ShareLunker Program is all about. According to TPWD, anglers who reel in any largemouth bass of at least eight pounds or 24 inches in length can participate in the ShareLunker Program simply by entering their lunker catch information by completing an entry form online or in the new ShareLunker mobile app during the yearlong season from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.
All confirmed ShareLunker participants receive a Catch Kit corresponding to their fish’s weight class.
Each Catch Kit includes an achievement decal, merchandise and other giveaways. Plus, everyone who enters will be included in a grand prize drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree and other prizes.
Anglers who donate their 13-pound or larger bass for spawning are entered in an additional drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree, access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event and other prizes. Go to texassharelunker.com for more information.
It was primarily the entries into the ShareLunker program which helped TPWD choose Stillhouse to receive these fingerlings. Within the TPWD’s Waco Region, Stillhouse had far more ShareLunker entries than any other lake in the region, which told fisheries biologists the lake was, for a variety of reasons, capable of producing larger than average largemouth bass. Contributing factors include availability of forage (shad and sunfish) and abundant cover, primarily in the form of hydrilla.
According to Tibbs, “Information on these factors was obtained during previous fish and vegetation surveys of the reservoir. This information was compiled into a report in 2022 which included a fisheries management plan for the next four years.” The Stillhouse Hollow report along with reports for all Texas reservoirs can be found online at tpwd.texas.gov/publications/pwdpubs/lake_survey/index.phtml.
The stocking effort was pretty unceremonious. Essentially, Tibbs and Provine pulled their boat up onto the shore adjacent to the aeration trailer and, using a fine-mesh net, scooped about three netfuls of fingerlings out of the trailer’s three holding tanks and into each of the four oxygenated 35-gallon containers on the boat.
Tibbs and Provine then went to three distinct areas and, as Tibbs piloted the boat at a trolling speed, Provine dipped five-gallon bucketfuls of fingerlings out of the 35-gallon containers and dumped them gently over the side a set distance apart. A total of three shuttle runs, one run to each of these three areas, and each run with four freshly filled 35-gallon containers of fingerlings, was necessary to complete the stocking of the 90,000-plus fish in about a two-hour timeframe.
The few fish remaining in the aeration trailer’s three wells were allowed to wash out of the trailer directly into the lake right there at the Dana Peak boat ramp.
The three areas chosen for the stocking were to the east and west sides of the Dana Peak peninsula, to the northwest of the island just east of the Union Grove wildlife management area, and between the Union Grove boat ramp and the Rivers Bend boat ramp. These areas were selected based on the abundance of hydrilla present and the moderate slope of the bottom. This hydrilla would give these small fish a place to hide, hunt and feed.
According to Foster, TPWD prefers to stock these fish once they grow to around 38 millimeters in length, as this is the length at which they will begin to hunt and eat other fish. In fact, if allowed to grow any larger in a captive setting, these fish will begin to cannibalize one another.
Tibbs wished to emphasize that this stocking is really not about increasing the number of bass in Stillhouse, but rather increasing the prevalence of Florida-strain genetics amongst the reservoir’s bass population.
Unlike hybridized fish, like hybrid striped bass, these fish are not hybrids and will not grow any faster than a northern-strain bass. However, given time, food, and cover, these fish have much greater potential to grow larger than northern-strain bass.
If there is a takeaway in this story for local bass anglers, tournament fisherman, tournament organizers, and the like, it is the importance of documenting the capture of quality (eight-pound or 24-inch) bass via the ShareLunker program app. Entries into this program provide fisheries decision-makers with the information they need to make sound decisions on investing the limited resources at their disposal.
Anglers further assist in helping this reservoir meet its full potential to produce quality fish by catching and releasing their fish, and by taking good care of fish which are to be released.
