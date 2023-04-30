On April 22, eight of Texas Boat World’s employees took a break from their normal Saturday work routine of diagnosing mechanical issues, turning wrenches, ordering parts and selling and rigging boats to learn more about what has become considered a standard item on modern fishing boats — marine sonar units.
According to Texas Boat World business manager Mary Hensley Brown, “Texas Boat World was founded in the 1950s by Don Gautier, but started out downtown and then moved to its original location in the late 1990s.
“Rick Cayton bought it from Don Gautier, Cliff and I bought it from Rick Cayton, and SDG Boat World LLC bought it from us in February 2020. The current owner is SDG Holdings America which is managed by Yusuke Miyazaki, Executive Director of SDG Marine.”
Present for this training were Danny Volz (service manager), Scott Snyder (salesman), Jeremy Hollingsworth (master technician), Dale McQueen (lake tester), Karl Peters (technician), Chris Weight (technician), Gavin Smith (rigger) and Hunter Smith (apprentice technician).
Brown and Volz recognized a disconnect between their capable staff and the issues many of their fishing boat-owning clients experienced after purchasing boats equipped with modern sonar.
According to Brown, clients frequently call in to the shop from out on the water after pressing inappropriate buttons on their sonar units and express frustration over being stuck in a certain menu or not being able to get back to the original sonar screen they started on.
Since the client bought the sonar unit from a marine dealership, they often incorrectly assume thatanyone who answers the phone at a marine dealership is an expert in sonar use, when in reality some of the staff are not anglers themselves, thus making them no more experienced than the client making the call.
Even an ace marine mechanic can offer little assistance to a novice sonar user if that mechanic does not understand the fundamentals of how sonar functions, how far it reaches and how to make essential adjustments. This training session was developed to make strides toward bridging that gap.
Back in February, Brown and I began a conversation about addressing this knowledge gap in an effort to give the Texas Boat World staff a common, basic working knowledge of sonar units with the ultimate goal of helping clients fully understand, use and enjoy their boats, including their sonar equipment.
With my background in sonar use dating back to 1983, and having provided hundreds of clients from all over the United States with on-the-water sonar training for over a decade, I both understood Brown’s concerns and felt I could help address them.
What transpired in the work bay at Texas Boat World would be one part of the solution with the second part playing out over the month of May as the “students” gathered together for this in-house training step aboard my boat for their own on-the-water portion of sonar training.
While “in class,” we covered a host of critical, fundamental topics. These included the theory of how sonar works using echo-location, how a transducer is constructed and how it both sends and receives sound, the importance of aiming a transducer, the pros and cons of the side-imaging, down-imaging, traditional sonar and live sonar technologies, as well as their coverage capabilities.
To aid in this, Texas Boat World set up a tabletop display with high-end, touch-screen sonar models from Garmin, Humminbird, and Lowrance. We placed these into demonstration mode and played them side by side so the similarities and differences could be witnessed firsthand.
After this first hourlong block we reconvened and spent another hour covering common installation problems, considerations, and fixes. We then concluded with a question-and-answer session after which I surveyed each employee on how I could most help them during our forthcoming time on the water.
In addition to a handout which followed each of the presentation’s 48 slides, each attendee was also provided with a quick-reference guide essentially serving as a Rosetta Stone for basic sonar
adjustment. This guide was intended to aid in quickly narrowing down which brand of sonar a client is having trouble with, which technology the issue centers around, and which adjustments are needed to render an understandable image of the undewater world.
One of the complicating matters for personnel in the marine industry is the lack of uniformity in lingo amongst the big three sonar manufacturers — Garmin, Humminbird, and Lowrance.
For example, when it comes to side-looking sonar, Garmin calls their product Side Vu, Humminbird calls their product Side Imaging, and Lowrance calls their product Side Scan. Although essentially the same product, each brand has its own peculiarities when it comes to fine-tuning these products for optimum viewing results. The laminated quick-reference guide was intended to help navigate the lingo and aid Texas Boat World employees to get their end users where they want to go while navigating the myriad screens and menus on their sonar units.
Many professions require ongoing education or professional development to maintain licensure. This is not the case for the typical job descriptions at a marine dealership. Regardless, Texas Boat World has seen to it that their staff is not intimidated by advancing technology, rather, they have seen an opportunity to distinguish themselves by excelling in this area so in demand by the amateur and professional tournament anglers and avid recreational anglers which make up a large part of their clientele.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.