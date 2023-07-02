Over the 18 years I have operated my fishing guide service on the waters of Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, at least 30% of the fish my clients have landed in the month of June, July, August and September have been taken by way of downrigging.
Downrigging is particularly effective during this time of year because both the water and the fish are horizontally stratified, and because fish metabolism is high, thus making fish much more likely to chase at higher speeds and for longer distances than they do in cooler weather and water.
Downrigging may not be for everyone, but I have a feeling it is a viable means to catching more fish for far more Central Texas anglers than are currently availing themselves of this technology.
In its simplest form, downrigging is simply making use of what is essentially a short and heavy-duty rod and reel securely mounted to the gunwale or transom of a boat for the purpose of precisely
controlling the depth of trolled lures or baits.
An angler’s fishing line is attached, by way of a clothespin-like release clip, to a ball-shaped lead weight, typically weighing eight to 15 pounds, tethered to the downrigger’s large spool using either heavy
braided line or thin, braided steel cable.
If you are totally unfamiliar with what a downrigger looks like, I suggest just searching the web for the term downrigger so you can form a better mental image.
Assuming you have some familiarity with downrigging equipment, I would like to lay out some pros and cons as I perceive them to help you think through whether this style of fishing is for you.
PROS
Downrigging is inexpensive to get into, with a manually operated downrigger, cable, weight and release clip all costing less than a single high-end fishing rod or a simple high-end fishing reel.
Downrigging effectively helps an angler cover water, thus helping to both eliminate unproductive areas and focus on productive areas.
Downriggers allow for more maneuvering and tighter turns than does flatline trolling.
Well-positioned downrigger balls can be seen on sonar, thus allowing for exact adjustments to be made in order to keep baits just slightly shallower than the level at which fish are holding.
Multiple downriggers, each equipped with multiple baits, can be used to present a variety of lures simultaneously to both enhance catch rates and to experiment with fishes’ preferences on size, color,
action, etc.
Downrigging is an excellent tactic to employ both before and after fish feed aggressively. Downrigging presents baits efficiently to large numbers of fish (versus casting repeatedly from a stationary
position), thus screening out the few active individuals from amongst a generally inactive population of fish.
Downrigging requires forward movement of the boat which generates at least a gentle breeze, which provides some relief from the summer heat, especially on days with little or no wind.
State-of-the-art downriggers allow for hands-free, automatic cycling of the downrigger ball, thus lifting and lowering your baits instead of just towing them in a flat, horizontal plane.
State-of-the-art downriggers allow for hands-free, automatic bottom-tracking by keeping the ball (and thus, your baits) a set, desired distance off the bottom, even in undulating bottom terrain.
Even basic electric downriggers allow for automatic retrieval of the ball to the surface.
Spend time watching sonar while slowly trolling with downriggers enhances the mental map your brain creates of the waters you commonly fish.
CONS
Mounting a downrigger will likely require that holes be drilled in your boat for the sake of mounting the device.
The learning curve for using downriggers can be steep without an experienced person to coach you.
Downrigging is not easily understood by reading or watching videos.
Some boats with larger outboards (over 115 horsepower) may not throttle down to go slowly enough for effectively downrigging (at a target speed of 2.6 miles per hour over ground).
Manual downriggers can be a bit of a workout when cranking heavy balls up from deep water repeatedly.
An ideal mounting location wherein one hand is on the steering wheel, one hand can reach the downrigger, and eyes are on sonar, may be elusive on some boat layouts, especially bass boats.
One real myth I have debunked is that downrigging is boring. I can assure you that if you are trying to downrig, especially solo, you will have your hands quite full as you simultaneously try to steer the boat, keep the downrigger ball adjusted, and watch your sonar and chartplotter. This is all quite engaging and requires that you stay on your toes.
Even adding one person to the mix requires constant communication and teamwork. That makes the catch all that more satisfying.
As part of my guide service, I offer on-the-water tutorials, mainly for the use and interpretation of sonar equipment, but for readers genuinely interested in giving downrigging a try, I have, and will continue, to make my boat available for demonstration of downrigging equipment, as well.
If you find yourself cashing in on the fairly easy fishing that comes with chasing visible white bass and/or hybrid striped bass on the surface in the summer months, but then really have no plan or do not enjoy much success once those fish disappear, then downrigging may just be for you.
