Each year around this time in the spring, threadfin shad, the primary forage fish on Belton Lake, begin to spawn.
Like many things in nature, the threadfin shad spawn follows a bell-shaped curve, starting slowly with a few early bloomers, then rising to a plateau, peaking in mid-May, and then falling off again to nil by around the first week of June.
Early last week and again most of this week those early-bloomers began to show up.
If you look, and know what to look for, you can observe these spawning shad as they disturb the surface of the water while following the contour of the shoreline in less than 3 feet of water, often on shorelines which have been impacted by overnight winds.
The average adult threadfin shad is about 3¼ inches in length, although I have witnessed outsized individuals approaching 7 inches.
Although normally entirely silver-sided like many other baitfish such as sardines, anchovies and menhaden, during the spawning season, the threadfin shads’ tails turn brighter yellow, and their sides take on hues of blue, purple and pink, although the majority of their side coloration will still be silver.
Understanding that this annual spawning event is taking place is useful to anglers for several reasons.
First, the predictable presence of millions of these baitfish in such shallow water provides the easiest opportunity to collect shad with a cast net to use for bait all year. An experienced cast netter can easily collect more than enough fresh, live bait for a full day’s fishing trip and more with just one good throw.
Contrast this with having to make throw after throw for a few shad here and there during times other than the spawning season.
For those choosing to net and use shad as live bait, a few critical things must be done to keep those shad lively. First, storing the shad in a round- or oval-shaped bait tank designed just for this purpose is the best option. These tanks perform four functions. They aerate the water, they insulate the water, they filter the water and they circulate the water. If any of these functions are deleted, shad mortality will follow.
Using a cast net with a 5/16-inch mesh, like the Fitec 13070, which has a 7-foot radius and a webbing (called a tape) to help it spread will aid in the efficient capture of bait. Larger mesh sizes will lead to a lot of shad being gilled (hung in the net by their gills, thus killing them) and will slow down the process of getting shad out of the net and preparing for the next throw.
After capturing shad in a cast net, dropping them into a holding bucket for a few minutes prior to transferring them into the shad tank is a wise move. During these first few moments after capture, a shad’s stress level is high. As a response to that stress, a shad will both defecate and shed some of its scales. Both of these things can quickly pollute the shad tank’s water and lead to shad mortality.
Once the shad have been in the holding bucket a few minutes, the use of a dip net to transfer them from the holding bucket into the shad tank is ideal.
To avoid overcrowding in the shad tank, plan on no more than about four to five shad per gallon of water in the tank.
I use both rock salt and a product called Foam-Off made by Sure-Life which prevents foam from developing in the shad tank as add-ins to the lake water used to fill my tank. If I use tap water, additional chemicals to remove chlorine and chloramine must be used. Follow your tank manufacturer’s directions on the use of all of these chemicals.
Changing or rinsing the shad tank’s filter within the first 30 minutes of placing shad in the tank and then about every 90 minutes thereafter will keep the shad healthy for the duration of your trip.
Avoid any excessive handling, avoid placing your hands in the shad tank to prevent sunscreen and other chemicals from entering the water and keep the lid closed while not dipping shad out to both help keep the water cool and the shad more calm.
Next, the predictable presence of millions of these baitfish in such shallow water also draws predator fish up into that same shallow water as they gorge on these energy-rich forage fish. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, hybrid striped bass, all manner of gar, all manner of catfish, freshwater drum, crappie and other species of predator fish will be found where the spawning shad are found.
For those anglers who are early risers and are on the water patrolling wind-blown shorelines right at first light (note I wrote first light and not ‘sunrise’ as sunrise comes about 45 minutes or so after first light), some fast, albeit brief, fishing can be had.
The key is spotting the spawning shad and matching their size and appearance. Spotting the shad is fairly easy in calm conditions, as the shad create ‘nervous water’ — water that has a slight ripple to it when all of the rest of the water is calm.
Beyond this, looking for birds preying on the spawning shad is also an aid in finding the shad. White herons, blue herons, crows and gulls will all be keyed in on these easy targets swimming quickly in large numbers parallel to the shoreline.
Once found, staying well away from the shoreline and the shad so as not to spook the shad, and making long casts to the location of any gamefish boils is the key to success.
Any number of shad-imitating baits will work well. The common feature among these baits is having white and/or silver coloration, generally having the appearance of a threadfin shad, and having a 3¼-inch length. My personal favorite is the MAL Original Lure with chartreuse tail. Also effective is the Storm Thin Fin crankbait, various rattling, lipless crankbaits like the Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap, a white, clear or pearl Sassy Shad-like lure on a 1/8-ounce or 3/16-ounce jighead or similar.
Being prepared to quickly catch and remove fish from the hook will help anglers catch as many fish as possible during the short window during which these fish appear. Some anglers will mash down the barbs on their hooks for easier hook removal. I encourage all anglers to have a curved-tip pair of 6-inch hemostat handy all year long. These are infinitely more effective at hook removal than the standard needle-nosed pliers many anglers default to.
If history is any teacher, we will have many solid weeks of fishing to come until the shad spawn runs its course and ends by the last week of May or the first week of June.
