Having guided right here in Bell County, Texas, for nearly two decades, I know that my bookings tail off beginning the day our local public schools go back in session.
Business normally stays slow until the first few cold fronts give folks a glimmer of hope that this thing called autumn does actually exist.
That understood, and given the forecast for yet another week of record-breaking heat and falling lake elevations, my wife and decided to pull up stakes for a few days and head north.
Neither one of us had ever been up to South Dakota to see Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln depicted in stone on Mount Rushmore, so we decided this would be our primary destination.
If you have read my accounts of traveling outside this area, you will know no trip is complete without doing at least a little fishing. More on that in a bit.
Our flight to Denver, obtaining a rental car, and our travels north through Colorado, then Wyoming near Cheyenne, and then eastward into South Dakota were all uneventful.
We enjoyed the one-item dinner menu (really!) at the Alpine Inn in Hill City, South Dakota, then checked into a hotel near Rapid City to rest up for our action-packed second day.
Although the midwest was also experiencing hot weather due to the same, stubborn high-pressure dome which has plagued Texas all summer, their hot weather was nowhere near as hot as Texas’ hot weather, so even temperatures in the low 90s during the afternoon felt like a break to us!
Mount Rushmore was impressive. If you have never been, you need to go. When you go, you need to be sure to go to the visitor center and watch the 10-minute movie to help put the entire effort into perspective.
Set aside no less than two hours and be sure to walk the boardwalk which takes you as close as you can get to the carving, with biographies on each man posted along the way.
Next, we made a short drive to the Crazy Horse Monument. This is a work in progress with the third generation of the Ziolkowski family now carving the image of Crazy Horse riding his horse with his arm outstretched pointing to where his people are buried.
Again, if you have never been, you need to go. When you go you also need to go to the visitor center and watch the short movie there. Also plan to do the $5 bus ride right to the base of the monument. Set aside no less than two hours here, as well.
Our final destination on this day (I told you it was action-packed) was to drive the Wildlife Loop inside Custer State Park. We drove the paved roads and saw bighorn sheep, wild burros, deer, turkey and prairie dogs. But, what we really wanted to see were the buffalo.
Custer State Park is home to a single herd of roughly 1,400 wild buffalo, according to the park’s own literature.
We drove slowly and scoured the hillsides and grasslands with the naked eye and with spotting scopes.
We pulled over at every turnout and stared out looking for brown dots in the distance. No luck; no buffalo!
About halfway through the loop, we saw signs for the Custer State Park Bison Center. We took in the displays and, on our way out, asked one of the hosts if there was any secret to seeing even one buffalo.
He chuckled and pointed out a small movable disc with the photograph of a buffalo on the face of it attached to a large map of the park hung on the center’s wall.
I noted the position of the disc in reference to the park roads and, with renewed hope, we departed the Bison Center in pursuit of buffalo on one of the many dirt roads within the park’s boundaries.
As we rounded a corner, and with no cars in front of us or behind us, we spotted a small group of buffalo making their way slowly down a timbered draw to graze out in a prairie dog-infested meadow.
Mission accomplished!
Little did we know that as we left these beasts behind, yet another, larger herd of buffalo awaited us about another mile down the road. This time, was we just sat in our vehicle, the buffalo crossed the road both in front of us and behind us, literally just five or six feet away. You could see the flies buzzing around the buffaloes’ noses. Mission really accomplished!
Our third day was pretty laid-back and included a late breakfast with a few fellows in the know on prairie dog shooting in that region, followed by the long drive back to the Denver area to get ready for day four’s fishing trip.
At 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, my wife and I met up with local fishing guide Brad Petersen at Boyd Lake State Park north of Denver, near Loveland.
We had originally planned to fish Union Reservoir near Longmont, Colorado, but Petersen did not have great success there the prior Wednesday.
Fishing from Petersen’s deep-V Lund, we pursued white bass and walleye for about five hours.
I let our guide know that I wanted to see how the MAL Lure would perform outside the Texas/Oklahoma/Arkansas area. So, he fished a traditional local method using a Jigging Rapala, whilst I fished beside him using an MAL Original with white tail. The MAL outcaught the ice jig four-to-one on white bass, but, the Jigging Rapala outcaught the MAL four-to-one on walleye.
I used the sawtooth method the entire time, which Petersen and my wife cast the Rapalas out, allowed them to fall, snapped them up off the bottom with quick, short, upward snaps of their spinning rods, then allowed the jigs to fall back on a semi-taut lines while both watching and feeling for a strike.
Aside from the catching, I picked up a few tips I want to give a try on Texas waters. If they pan out, I’ll share them with you.
All-in-all, the fishing was pretty slow, as one might anticipate given the bright, hot, windless conditions we experienced on this particular morning. Still, the cooler-than-Texas temperatures and the constant honking of Canada geese all around the lake were both enjoyable.
We closed out that day meeting a West Point classmate of mine and his wife for a late lunch in downtown Denver at a burger joint called The Cricket, then it was back to the hotel to pack, sleep and rise early for Saturday morning’s flight back to the Texas heat.
