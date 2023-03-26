Right from the outset I am going to tell you that this article is not about bashing Garmin’s LiveScope technology.
When it comes to this state-of-the-art sonar technology, I am all in, having invested in the original Garmin LiveScope with LVS32 transducer and blackbox just weeks after the company introduced this technology.
I was so impressed with what I saw that I added a second complete LiveScope setup so I can run parallel systems on the port and starboard sides of my boat, ensuring every client has an excellent view of the underwater world.
Since those initial investments, I added two more control heads for a total of four LiveScope-dedicated sonar units on the boat with a pair on the port side (one master unit and one slave unit connected to the master with a networking cable), and a like pair on the starboard side.
Additionally, I have upgraded one of the LVS32 transducers to an LVS34 transducer. I upgraded the other LVS32 to an XR (extended range) LVS62 transducer.
So, given this column’s title, what exactly am I addressing in this article? I want to identify two traps I see anglers falling into as they see, for the first time, the incredible detail of the underwater world these sonar units offer.
These pitfalls are not shortfalls in the technology, but rather are in the form of angler reactions to what is being witnessed, and the negative impact on fishing results that those reactions bring about.
The first pitfall is staying in an unproductive area too long just because fish are showing on the LiveScope screen.
Fish, like humans, have daily cycles of activity they go through. Fish, like humans, do not (cannot) eat around the clock. There are times when fish aggressively chase bait and gorge themselves, there are times when fish will not chase but will eat if something gets close enough and makes for an easy meal, and there are times when fish will not eat.
Just because you find fish does not mean those fish are going to be catchable. Many times I find fish, present a bait to them, find they are not receptive, and depart only to return sometime later to recheck on their activity level. Sometimes I recheck multiple times. Sometimes these rechecks lead to finding fish in a more aggressive mood than when I first found them, sometimes not.
So the problem with Garmin LiveScope is that it does such a wonderful job of showing fish in a way that the average angler is not accustomed to seeing on down-imaging, side-imaging or colored sonar that anglers become enamored with what they are seeing and simply stay and stay and stay in the same area as long as fish are there, just hoping the fish they have found will turn on.
The better bet is to acknowledge the presence of the fish, acknowledge the fishes’ inactivity, and then continue on in search of a different population of fish at a different point in their feeding cycle which can, therefore, be caught more easily.
Allow half an hour or so to transpire and then go back and check those inactive fish out once again.
The second pitfall brought about by the incredible detail Garmin LiveScope renders is related to the first.
I tell clients all the time, “If you don’t deal well with rejection, don’t get Garmin LiveScope.”
Even under the best of circumstances — great weather, ideal lure or bait choice, aggressively feeding fish — still only a fraction of the fish you see on Garmin LiveScope are going to be able to be fooled by whatever you choose to present with a fishing line attached to it.
These are wild creatures accustomed to seeing their forage swim and behave in a certain way. Very rarely can you tether a lure or live bait to a line and hook and get it to imitate forage precisely. When gamefish see something is amiss, they hesitate or outright refuse to chase and eat.
Many anglers who come aboard my boat, who themselves own Garmin LiveScope technology, express how frustrated they get at seeing fish they cannot catch.
Most tell me one of two things: either they take away from this that they are just not a good angler, or that they try unsuccessfully to engineer a solution by changing from one lure to another and/or from one color to another assuming if they just hit on the right combination, all will be well.
Well, the truth is that neither of these things is likely true. Again, you can find fish which simply will not bite. As difficult as it is to leave non-biting fish behind (especially if you have had a struggle finding them in the first place), developing the discipline to do just that will help you improve as an angler.
In closing, this article is not downplaying the efficacy of Garmin’s LiveScope technology, rather, I share with you here observations I have made so you can consider you own experience and behaviors with this technology and perhaps come away a more effective angler by learning from others’ misfortunes.
