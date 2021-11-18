When student-athletes of Chaparral High School in Killeen take their respective playing fields and courts, they will be doing so while donning silver grey, cardinal, navy and white colors, the school’s official colors that were selected in September 2020.
They will also be doing so as Bobcats, the mascot selected in April by students who will eventually go to the new high school in south Killeen, slated to open next fall.
Killeen Independent School District board members got a look at the branding for the new high school at its last meeting on Tuesday.
The school district partnered with Varsity Brands to design the mascot and design the branding.
All school apparel and merchandise will be emblazoned with lettering of the Blades Black and Gawdzilla Regular fonts.
In January, the school district sent a survey to eighth-grade students initially zoned to attend Chaparral High School to give them input on the new mascot name.
In April, another survey was sent, with the list being narrowed down to three options: Bobcats, Scorpions and Coyotes. Ultimately, the students chose Bobcats.
The formal crest of the new high school was completed in September.
To view the video that was played at the school board meeting that revealed the school’s mascot and branding, go to https://bit.ly/3DuIlbq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.