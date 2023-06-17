On Tuesday, Billy Freeman and his sister, Jackie Freeman Rogers, beat 50 other teams to reign victorious in the 15th installment of this year’s March through September 3X9 Series bass tournament.
The water surface temperature this week was around 83 degrees, a two-degree rise from last week’s temperature. Stillhouse Hollow Lake also continued to fall, with the current water level at 13.25 feet below normal.
As the water heats up and daylength increases, the tournament weights seem to have a corresponding decrease at this point in the tournament’s cycle each year. This week’s winning weight was 18.02 pounds, but the next heaviest limit was over two pounds lighter than that, and the average weight per team came to 7.57 pounds.
Freeman and Rogers’ hefty stringer was helped along by the evening’s single largest bass, a largemouth which tipped the scales at 7.02 pounds and added the Big Bass prize money to these siblings’ first-place winnings such that they took home a check for $1,310.
Dean Thompson, tournament director, reported that Freeman and Rogers weighed in early — before 8 p.m., even though the tournament lasted until around 9. Participants may decide to do this for several reasons.
First, when they suspect they have a winning limit and do not wish to jeopardize a win due to a boat/equipment malfunction, they may play it safe and head in early. Secondly, especially in the hot summer months, fish mortality (and penalties which accompany any dead fish brought to the scales) becomes a concern. By weighing in early, the stress on the fish is reduced and the fish may be returned to the water sooner than if kept for the entire duration of the tournament.
Charlie Gantenbien finished in second place fishing solo. His three-fish limit totaled 15.79 pounds, earning him $280. His largest fish went 6.53 pounds.
Paul and Kessler Stokes took third place with 14.38 pounds of fish.
The 51 teams brought a total of 114 fish in to be weighed. The cumulative weight of those fish totaled 401.29 pounds, or an average of 3.52 pounds per fish.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September weekly series.
