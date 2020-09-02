Two unfamiliar foes are set to square off under the lights in the small town of Florence on Friday night.
The Florence High Buffaloes and the Bangs High Dragons, from West Texas, will both be playing their second game of the year when they meet for the first time in many years.
The Buffaloes are coming off a loss in their week one matchup with Johnson City, 34-20.
The Dragons won their first game against Early, 28-0.
Drew Bridges, the second year head coach for the Buffaloes is hoping to improve on a 1-9 season in his first year, and he gave some insight into Friday’s game.
“Bangs are really skillful. They have some really talented kids. The style is going to be very different than last week. They will be more athletic. We’ll see if our defense can still bring the same aggression (as last week),” Bridges said.
He added that his favorite part about his team’s performance against Johnson City was his defense.
“I was very impressed with how our defense played. Our defense this year has shown huge improvements over last year. We tackled better than we ever did last year,” he said.
Coach Kyle Maxfield is in his third year at Bangs and he has improved significantly in his first two years.
“The first season here we ended a 20 game losing streak and went 3-7. Last year we went 6-5 and made the playoffs for the first time in several years,” Maxfield said.
Bangs shows multiple looks on offense, running mostly out of the shotgun and in spread.
He said facing Florence will be a challenge because he and his team will be travelling around two and a half hours to play Friday night on the road.
He added that he doesn’t know about Florence because they haven’t played and Friday will be about “figuring out what they like to do and trying to stop it.”
Bridges echoed Maxfield about not knowing much about the Dragons and having to learn on the fly.
Kickoff of Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Stampede Stadium in Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.