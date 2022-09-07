Prior to Friday’s game, one would have to go back to Oct. 25, 2018, to find the last time the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team held an opponent to fewer than 10 points in a game.
On Friday, the Bulldawgs did just that. After a few sluggish drives, the offense got things going and ultimately dominated in a 39-9 victory over Georgetown East View.
It was new head coach Tony Johnson’s first victory at Copperas Cove, but more importantly, it was a win the players needed.
“I would’ve taken a 2-0 win,” Johnson said as he laughed Wednesday morning. “We just needed our kids to know what success feels like.”
The win matches Copperas Cove’s win total from each of the previous two seasons, both of which ended with identical 1-9 records.
Following the game, the players blared loud music and danced around in celebration in the locker room at Bulldawg Stadium.
“Look, they haven’t had a ton of success, so anytime you get some success, I think you let kids be kids and let them dance, let them have a good time,” Johnson said.
On the field, Johnson praised the play of the offensive line, which opened holes for running back Craig Brown, who finished with 136 yards and a touchdown. Markis Nash contributed eight carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. Nakeen Freeman also rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Johnson also praised the play of his junior signal caller, Gabriel Rodriguez, who he said opened up the field and spread the ball around more than in the opening week loss to Georgetown High, ultimately connecting on two touchdown passes — one to Trishstin Glass and the other to Demetrius Pearce.
Rodriguez passed for 108 yards on 11 of 25 passing and also added a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, the Bulldawgs picked off two East View passes. Anthony Jackson and Jayden Triplett provided the takeaways for Copperas Cove.
The Bulldawgs’ special teams unit also played “lights out,” according to Johnson, successfully executing three onside kicks throughout the game.
The Bulldawgs (1-1) now shift their focus to Manor, a town northeast of Austin. Copperas Cove travels there Friday to take on the 2-0 Mustangs.
Ironically, Manor was one of two opponents the Bulldawgs held under 10 points in 2018. The Bulldawgs prevailed in Manor that year, 7-6.
The 2018 Manor Mustangs, who finished 5-7, may be a far cry from the team Johnson expects to face Friday.
“Oh, they’re good,” Johnson said. “They’ll be the best team we’ve played so far.”
The Mustangs enter Friday’s tussle with the Bulldawgs having beaten Austin LBJ and San Antonio Cornerstone by scores of 33-20 and 34-13, respectively.
Johnson noted that the Mustangs also have three Division I commits on the defensive side of the ball. On top of that, the Bulldawgs are slightly banged up.
“We’ve got a couple of starters on defense and one on offense out this week, so that hurts,” Johnson said.
The keys to the game? Ball control and starting faster.
“We’ve got to be able to sustain drives and keep their offense off the field,” he said.
