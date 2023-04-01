On Tuesday evening, 59 two-anglers teams competed for the $1,100 first-place prize in the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament that takes place on Stillhouse Hollow Lake from early March through the end of September.
The weather was a real wild card this week as a mild cold front shifted winds around from the north — something which can often shut down a good bite even on the best of fisheries.
The clear, green waters of Stillhouse Hollow have warmed to around 60 degrees and plateaued there for a while thanks to short-lived warming trends followed by short-lived cooldowns. As the contestants got launched around 6 p.m., the water was approximately 12.5 feet below normal and was slowly falling.
The day after the tournament, co-winner Skyler Carothers reported: “Well, last night we didn’t know how the fish were going to react with the north wind blowing, but we decided to stick with our game plan of fishing grass lines from 12 to 15 feet of water along the edges. In the recent weeks we have caught great fish but haven’t been able to find any Stillhouse giants ‘til last night.
”Fish were caught using multiple baits but mainly slower profile bigger baits in natural colors caught the big ones for us.”
Skyler and his brother, Canyon Carothers, took first place with a hefty three-fish limit which weighed 21.97 pounds — an average of over seven pounds per fish. Their largest fish weighed 9.26 pounds.
An even heavier fish was landed by the father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum. This fish weighed 9.55 pounds and earned the pair $410 and a sixth-place finish.
Second place went to Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. They earned $360 with 20.37 pounds.
Partners Cord Zahn and John Guerra took third place and a $200 prize with 19.76 pounds of bass.
A total of 132 fish were weighed in. The cumulative weight of these fish was 508.62 pounds, thus yielding an average per-fish weight of 3.85 pounds.
The 3X9 Series is open to the public and welcomes both boaters and non-boaters. Those interested may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
