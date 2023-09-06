Many Central Texas USBC bowlers spend their summer months traveling to compete in the tournaments offered by the state and national bowling associations. We want to give a shout-out to those bowlers who placed in these tournaments.
National Open Tournament in Reno, Nev.: The team of Douglas Parker, Jalissa Watts, Cherry Leonard, Bruce Frewaldt and Patrick Simmons placed 101st in the Team Classified Event. Josh Maxson placed 130th in Singles Regular Division Event.
National Women’s Tournament in Las Vegas: Mary Schirripa and Melissa Mathews placed 16th in Doubles Emerald Division Event. Teresa Mitchell placed 89th in the All Events Amethyst Division
In the Money (top 100) for the August Military High Rollers Tournament in Las Vegas: Laronn Martin cashed No. 1 in the singles event, Willie Johnson cashed in 16th place and Barry Xayachack cashed in 55th place.
Laura Gentry and Barry Xayachack cashed in 25th place in the doubles event. Barry Xayachack cashed in 11th place and Laronn Martin cashed in 72nd place in All Events.
Out of Control team members Adrienne McKinney, Wyonnie Butler, Demetrio Young and Leroy Jones cashed in 27th place. Strike or Spare team members Jacqueline Davis, Willie Jay Johnson, Stanley Waters and Brandon Williams cashed in 32nd place. Phantom Warriors team members Tony Alvardo, Owen Saiki, Myong Chin Walker and Nathan Walker cashed in 47th place.
In the Money (top 100 for the Senior High Rollers Tournament bowled in Las Vegas: Linda and Scott Meads cashed in 17th place, Theresa Atkinson/Roxie Franks-Moore placed 23 rd, Earl Kennedy/Frank Santiago placed 26th and Eddy Rivas/Tomas Ochoa placed 88th in doubles.
Roxie Franks-Moore cashed in 75th placed and Browne Partee cashed in 87th place in All Events. James Hall cashed in 11th place in the Wednesday Sweeper Event and Lonnie Bridges cashed in the top spot in the Tuesday No Tap Sweeper.
In the Money for the Texas State Open Championship: Let’s Get Paid placed 17th in the Div. 2 Team Event. We R Tryin’ placed 14th in Div. 3 Team Event. Friday Nite Gang placed seventh and Phantom Strikers placed 13th in Div. 4 Team Event. Bobby Wacker/Toby Meier won in Doubles Event Div. 1. Tyronne Haslett/Phil Thurston placed fourth, Brent Dewald/Jerry Stutz placed 22nd and Aric Allen/Cody Sherwood placed 30th in Doubles Event Div. 2.
James Hall/James Brown Jr placed 10th, Maxine Newton/ Enrique Espada placed 21st, David Seiler/Amanda Littlepage Brown placed 23rd and Kenneth Barnes/Alex Bruton placed 48th in Doubles Event Div. 3.
Lance Foote/Veronica Young placed 10th, Robert Wood /Veronica Young placed 12th, Zach Crosswhite/Eddy Crosswhite and Vashita Varner/Brandon Williams placed 21st in Doubles Event Div. 4.
Josh Maxson placed 13th in Singles Event Div. 1.
Tyrone Haslett placed fourth, Phil Thirston placed 52nd, Cindy Gill placed 55th, Gregg Lewis placed 60th and Joey Wood placed 71st in Singles Event Div. 2.
Lance Foote placed 10th, Leroy Morehead placed 15 th, Laronn Martin placed 44th, Melanie Parker placed 56th and Enrique Espada placed 57th in Singles Event Div. 3.
Tyler Meier placed 18th, Taylor Anderson placed 40th, John Shotwell placed 46th, Veronica Young placed 71st and Kaneysha Black placed 75th in Singles Event Div. 4.
Tyronne Haslett placed second, Phil Thurston placed 20th and Toby Meier placed 25th in All Events Div. 2.
Enrique Espada placed 13th , Laronn Martin placed 31st, Willie Ratliff placed 35th, James Hall placed 54th and Ismael Espada placed 64th in All Events Div. 3.
Patrick Barney placed 39th, Steve Deemer placed 41st, Tyler Meier placed 66 th, Tony Smith placed 74th and Browne Partee placed 88th in All Events Div. 4.
In the Money for the Texas State Women’s Tournament: Dangerous Divas placed sixth in Team Event Division 1.
Roxie Franks Moore/Adrienne McKinney placed fourth, Darla Walker/Patricia Overton placed seventh in Doubles Event Division 1.
Veronica Young/Jasmin Bonnett placed 17th in Doubles Event Division 2.
Cindy Wiley/Crystal Wiley place sixth and Cynthia Purvis/Maria Dittmer placed 26th in Doubles Event Division 3.
Darla Walker placed 26th, Payton Trevino placed 31st, Patricia Overton placed 34th and Melanie Parker placed 50th in Singles Event Div. 1.
Adrienne McKinney placed 55th in Singles Event Div. 2. Donna Lewis placed 20th and Patricia Parker placed 37th in singles Event Div. 3.
Itilayna Richard-Fernandes placed 10th, Lisa Davie placed 18th and Deanna Ambrose placed 38th in Singles Event Div. 4.
Patricia Overton placed 11th, Darla Walker placed 14th and Payton Trevino placed 27th in All Events Div. 1.
Adrienne McKinney placed 13th and Jacklyn Schuring placed 23rd in All Events Div. 2.
Veronica Young placed second in All Events Div. 4.
In the Top 100 for the Texas State Senior Tournament: G Force and 12 Pack tied for 36th place, Texas Roadhouse 2 placed 62nd and Phantom Warriors placed 80th in Team Event Division 1.
Texas Roadhouse 3 placed 19th, Amateurs placed 81st and Texas Roadhouse 1 placed 87th in Team Event Division 2.
Kim Bulter/James Harris placed 77th, Lo Shatto/Phillip Noble placed 80th, and Maria Dittmer/Jim Dittmer placed 87th in mixed doubles.
Bob Dougal/Robert Bridges placed 37th, Jerry Glessner/Dick Sayers placed 83rd, Alfred Simmons/Bill Miller placed 85th, Paul Cantu/James Hall placed 88th, Robert Norvell/Frank Stewart placed 90th, John Dixon/TeeJay Jones placed 92nd and Robert Keating/Ed Hellon place 93rd in men’s doubles.
Lil Richardson/Christine Scott placed 24th in women’s doubles.
Robert Bridges placed 35th and James Harris placed 75th in men’s singles.
Maria Dittmer placed 22nd, Beverly Haywood placed 60th and Kim Bulter and Veronica Young tied for 95th in women’s singles.
Robert Bridges placed first, Dick Sayers placed 34th, Russell Meier placed 53rd, Steven Tradup placed 64th, TeeJay Jones placed 65th, John Dixon placed 72nd and Alfred Simmons placed 89th in All Events Men over 75.
Dan Smith placed 15th , Steve Deemer placed 44th, BillMiller placed 58th, Paul Cantu placed 65th, Lonnie Bridges placed 74th, Johnny Chavarria and Rullie Haywood tied in 82nd and Robert Keating placed 97th in All Events Men 70 to 74.
Phillip Noble placed 53rd in All Events Men 65 to 69.
Stewart placed 57th, Chuck Lantz placed 58th and Jim Dittmer placed 75th in All Events Men 60 to 64.
Ed Hellon placed 30th, Rod Watkins placed 44th and Andre West placed 50th in All Events Men 55 to 59.
James Hall placed 47 th and Roderick Taylor placed 57th in All Events Men 50 to 54.
Lil Richardson placed 44th in All Events Women over 75.
Liz Cunningham placed 93rd in All Events Women 70 to 74.
Kim Butler placed first, Beverly Haywood placed 38th, Evelyn Tradup placed 45th, Esther Navarro placed 73rd and Christine Scott placed 81st in All Events Women 65 to 69.
Deb Buford placed 79th, Cora Allred placed 80th and Doris Esplana placed 81st in All Events Women 60 to 64.
Maria Dittmer placed fifth and Lo Shatto placed 38th in All Events Women 55 to 59. Veronica Young placed seventh and Gwen Barnard placed 29th in All Events Women 55 to 54.
Youth Texas State Tournament: King of the House team members Andres Solis, Michael Cook, Devin Colon and Solomon Loyd won in Team Event Division 1, and Keegan & the Jets team members Keegan Alexander, Zachary Smullen, Nash Fitzgerald and Noah Raleigh-Turner came in third place.
Brayden Colon/Justin Alexander placed seventh, Leo Solis/Brayden Colon placed 13th and Jonathan Rosado/Leo Solis placed 16th in Doubles Div. 1.
Devin Colon/Solomon Loyd placed fourth in Doubles Event Div. 2.
Keegan Alexander placed eighth and Leo Solis placed ninth in Singles Event Div. 1.
Michael Cook placed third in Singles Event Div. 3.
Devin Colon placed seventh and Luke Xayachack placed 13th in Singles Event Div. 5.
Michael Cook placed seventh in All Events Div. 3 and Devin Colon placed fourth in All Events Div. 5.
Junior Gold National Tournament: Keegan Alexander placed 51st, Jonathan Rosado was 270th, Leo Solis placed 518th and Michael Cook placed 786th in the Boys U18 Division.
The total field for this tournament was 1,313 bowlers.
Keegan Alexander placed 27th in the Boys U18 Survivor Tournament. Roland Rivera participated in the U15 division and placed 412th in a field of 700.
USBC Youth Open Championship: Keegan Alexander placed first in all-events and doubles. He placed second in the team event and fifth in singles. These were all the U18 scratch divisions.
