This past month, the association held an Individual to Baker Tournament that was a new format for the organization.
Bowlers registered to bowl a three-game block and the top bowlers were named as captains. Using a snake draft, captains selected their five-person baker team. The baker teams competed head-to-head in a single-elimination step ladder format. All games bowled had handicap added to include the baker games.
This format determined to be competitive, and the excitement brought during the baker matches was intense as matches proceeded up the step ladder. The team captains were James Wayne, Logan Frishman, Jeff Vanecek, Steve Deemer and Israel Lozado. Team James Wayne persevered through the step ladder starting back in the fifth position and brought those strikes when needed. Team Wayne competed against its fellow Combat Crazee teammates, and the final match ended in a tie. The teams had a two-frame roll-off with Team Wayne winning not only the prize fund but bragging rights.
The annual Texas State Youth Championship also was completed. The association had a few finishers that made it into the top 10 for rankings. For Team, Division 1 — King of the House finished in first place and Keegan Alexander placed third with a team out of North Texas USBC — Keegan and the Jets. King of the Hill consisted of Andy Solis, Michael Cook, Solomon Loyd and Devin Colon. In doubles competition in Division 1, Brayden Colon and Justin Alexander finished seventh. In Division 2, Devin Colon and Loyd finished fourth. In the singles event, Keegan Alexander placed seventh and Leo Solis placed ninth in Division 1 Handicap, while Cook finished third in Division 3 and Devin Colon finished seventh in Division 5. For All Events, Keegan Alexander placed fifth in Division 1 and Devin Colon finished fourth in the handicap Division 5 event. Keegan Alexander also earned a spot to participate in the Youth Masters on July 29 at Bowlero Georgetown. Shout out to Luke Xayachack for bowling his first 200 game (210) and a 500 series (511) while at the tournament. The complete final standings can be found on the Texas State USBC web site: www.texasbowling.com.
The annual Texas State Open Championship also concluded with top 10 finishers from our association. The Friday Nite Gang, a team comprised of Melissa and Michael Young, Tony and Chantel Smith, and Myles Meier finished tied for seventh for teams in Division 4.
For the doubles event, Toby Meier and Bobby Wacker placed first in Division 1. Phil Thurston and Tyronne Haslett finished in fourth place for doubles in Division 4 while James Hall and James Brown Jr. finished in the 10th spot for Division 3. Lance Foote and Veronica Young placed 10th for Division 4. In the singles event, Tyronne Haslett placed fourth in Division 2 Handicap, Lance Foote was 10th in Division 3. For All Events, in Division 2, Haslett placed second. The complete final standings can be found on the Texas State USBC web site as well.
On Aug. 1, the Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC change its name to Central Texas USBC. All tournaments will be under the new association name.
