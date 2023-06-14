Each year the Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC association invites bowlers to its annual Tournament of Champions, also referred to as the Ultimate Showdown. Invitations are sent to those bowlers that placed first in any of the tournaments or events within the tournaments. This season over 90 bowlers were invited to participate.
Twenty-seven adult bowlers bowled four games of qualifying with handicap to make the top eight. The top eight bowled in a single-elimination bracket format. The eight qualifiers were Barry Xayachack, Stanley Waters, Kathie Trembath, Laronn Martin, Ed Hellon, Michael Cook, Sean Turner and Larry Macie. The final two bowlers after two bracket games were Martin and Turner. In the final, Turner defeated Laronn and became the GKFHUSBC champion.
Youth bowlers across the weekly youth leagues as well as the high school leagues were invited based on having the highest averages. Eleven youth bowlers participated, and competed in the same format as the adults. The top eight for the youth that made the first cut were Solomon Loyd, Dominic Cardenas, Kandie Knight, Cole Deloach, Andy Solis, Aaron Duerre, Alexis Garcia and Logan Frishman. After two games the top two bowlers left were Garcia and Deloach. Deloach was the champion of the 2021-2022 season and was looking for a repeat win. Unfortunately, it was not in the cards and he was defeated by Garcia to be the last GKFHUSBC youth champion.
On Aug. 1, the Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC will change its name to Central Texas USBC. All tournaments will be under the new association name. We shall see who will be the first champion of Central Texas USBC.
