The Chaparral Bobcats scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Marble Falls 34-21 on Friday at Searles Stadium.
With the win, Chaparral matched last season's win total just three week's into the program's second season.
The Bobcats were 1-9 in their inaugural season, losing eight straight to start the season before routing Pflugerville Connally 50-18 in Week 9. They nearly won last year at Marble Falls, falling 22-15.
Chaparral travels to Bryan Rudder next Friday. The Bobcats begin their quest for a first district victory a week later in Waco against University High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.