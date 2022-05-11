COPPERAS COVE — Five student-athletes from Copperas Cove High School took the next step in their athletic journeys, signing to compete at the college level on Wednesday morning during a ceremony at the high school’s auditorium. All five athletes will stay in the state of Texas.
Before signing their letters of intent, each athlete’s coach had an opportunity to give remarks. Moving on to the next level athletically are:
Amari Snead, dance: Stephen F. Austin University
Tyler Morrow, powerlifting: University of Texas-San Antonio
Mya Watson, wrestling: Texas Woman’s University
Yvonna Drayton, basketball: Dallas College at Richland
Samaria Bostick, basketball: Temple College
Each of the athletes explained what a thrill it was to sign to continue something they love.
“It felt great,” Snead said. “I love just dancing overall. It’s just like being in the spotlight and showing some of my talent.”
Snead said that so far, being part of the dance team has been the best experience of high school.
At Stephen F. Austin, Snead will be pursuing another dream as well.
“They have a minor in dancing coaching, plus their dance team is really good and I just want to be a part of that,” he said.
Morrow is Copperas Cove’s first back-to-back state champion in powerlifting. This year, Morrow lifted in the 114-pound weight class. At the state championship, Morrow said he squatted 480 pounds, benched 235 pounds and recorded a deadlift of 465 pounds.
“It feels good (to sign with UTSA),” Morrow said. “The team has been so, so generous ... (They’ve) been very active in trying to get me over there and to finally actually sign over there is really nice.”
Morrow explained why he chose UTSA.
“It was just what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard from the school and from the team, it just seemed like an environment I wanted to be in.”
Watson is the second female wrestler from Copperas Cove to receive a scholarship offer. She follows Leeann Edmond, who signed her letter of intent in April. Watson will attend Texas Woman’s University in Denton.
“I mean, wrestling gave me a lot of confidence in school,” Watson said. “TW has the first female wrestling team in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, too, so it’s also groundbreaking over there, too.”
The upcoming 2022 season will be the first for the Pioneers, and Watson will be coached by Randi Miller, the first Black woman to win an Olympic medal, capturing Bronze for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics. Academically, Watson will study education.
When speaking of their excitement, both Drayton and Bostick expressed relief in the recruiting process being over.
“I’m not stressed anymore,” Bostick said. “(I was) just trying to pick the best college that I felt was best for me — and not too far from home because I wasn’t really ready to go far from home yet.”
Bostick said she also picked Temple College for its Certified Nurses Assistant program.
Drayton had similar comments.
“It’s relieving because you no longer have to worry about what college you’re going to go to,” she said. “And I picked them because I believe I can help build the blocks for a good program there.”
Drayton explained that the women’s basketball program at Dallas-Richland is relatively new. In Dallas, Drayton will study education.
