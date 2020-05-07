Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Windy...isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy...isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.