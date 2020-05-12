Copperas Cove’s Maddie Miller was on the cusp of making history in the Lady Dawg golf program.
And then came the coronavirus pandemic that shut down high school sports.
The virus won’t, however, stop the senior’s scholastic playing career. She will play at Texas Lutheran in Seguin next year and celebrated on Friday with a signing ceremony at her home.
Miller was a virtual lock to finish in the top 10 at the District 12-6A Tournament and also to earn a spot in the regional tournament. That would have made her the first Lady Dawg to do that four times. Maybe the first CCHS golfer to do it.
“I don’t know if anyone’s ever done that on the men or the women’s side,” said Copperas Cove golf coach Cooper Carlton. “I know for sure not the women’s side.”
The spring sports season was suspended well before the March 31 start of the two-day district tourney. The season was canceled on April 17.
“I was really disappointed,” Miller said. “It was hard to come to terms with,” she added, noting the extended suspensions and suggestions the season might still be salvageable proved increasingly frustrating.
For most of her playing career, Miller has been overshadowed by her junior teammate, phenom Elle Fox, who has already committed to Mississippi State. But Miller is a stellar player in her own right. She had two top-five finishes in the brief spring season.
“Nine out of 10 teams she’d have been the No. 1 player,” Carlton said. “She drives the ball really well — long and straight. She also has a nice touch, so she was a very good putter.”
It’s remarkable that she has the time to play so well considering all of the activities and organizations in which she’s involved. In addition to ranking in the top 10% of her class, Miller is co-class president, National Honor Society president, active in her church youth group and active in community projects.
“That was kind of one of my biggest challenges,” Miller said.
It turns out her busy schedule is beneficial for her golf game. Golf remains a fun diversion and not a chore. She never gets burned out or frustrated by the state of her game.
“There are a lot of kids who unfortunately lose sight of the fact that it’s just for fun,” she said. “But since I was so busy with everything else, I was never able to just be like ‘OK, this is going to be my life now and I’m going to try to make it a career.’ I was always able to say ‘OK, this is fun and now it’s not fun anymore so I’m going to go and do something else so I can take my mind off it and not be mad at the game anymore.’”
