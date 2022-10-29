COPPERAS COVE — Oct. 28, 2022, was longtime Copperas Cove athletics play-by-play radio announcer Joe Lombardi’s day. For one, it was his 75th birthday. For another, Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey proclaimed it to be so.
Near midfield before Copperas Cove High School’s football game against Harker Heights on Friday, Lombardi stood, hands on hips and mouth agape, as Yancey read a proclamation in honor of his 75th birthday and 45th year of calling Bulldawg athletics games.
With the stroke of a pen, Oct. 28, 2022, was officially Mr. Joe Lombardi Day.
“I tell you what, it was a surprise and a half, it really and truly was,” Lombardi said after the proclamation was read.
As Lombardi stared at Yancey in disbelief, the mayor pulled back from the microphone and looked at Lombardi and said with a chuckle, “You’re gonna make me laugh.”
Prior to reading the proclamation, Yancey told the crowd that such honors are typically reserved for those who reach the century mark — 100 — but given Lombardi’s 45 years of service to Cove athletics, he deemed it appropriate.
“Yeah, it is a milestone to hit that 75 mark, it really is. I just want to keep on going,” Lombardi said. “Somebody asked me here a while back if I was gonna retire from football announcing and everything else involved with it. And I said, ‘No. I’ll be here until one of two things happen — either I get tired and can’t move on or I’m dead.’ So, I’m looking forward to a lot more years of this.”
A few days before the surprise, Yancey said it is an honor to recognize Lombardi.
“I think from a Copperas Cove standpoint, we couldn’t ask for a better advocate for Copperas Cove,” Yancey said Wednesday evening. “You can’t dodge Joe Lombardi. He’s always there, he’s always ready to express his opinion. (And he) always — always — puts Copperas Cove first.”
Yancey said he has known Lombardi for nearly 40 years when he and his family moved to Copperas Cove in 1982.
