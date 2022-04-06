COPPERAS COVE — Six student-athletes from Copperas Cove signed their scholarship offers or their letters of intent to continue performing at the collegiate level Wednesday morning. As they signed, several students boisterously cheered their approval.
One of the students made history with Wednesday’s signing.
Copperas Cove had its first female wrestler to earn a scholarship to wrestle in college, Leeann Edmond. She will be attending Schreiner University in Kerrville, northwest of San Antonio.
“It’s very surprising,” Edmond said of being the first female wrestler from Copperas Cove to get a scholarship for college. “This program, it’s very challenging and I thought that girls in this program would already be in it. So I’m proud that I’m that one person.”
Copperas Cove’s wrestling coach Ryan Robbins also spoke about Edmond.
“Huge shoutout to her and once again, I’m so proud of you, and hopefully moving forward it just opens the floodgates for the wrestlers to go to college,” Robbins said.
Edmond is also the fifth female wrestler from Copperas Cove to qualify for the state wrestling tournament and the first since 2016, Robbins added.
Some students will leave the state and go elsewhere. Others, such as football player Bradyn Brooks, will stay in the area. Brooks committed to play for the Mission Tech Prep Red Raiders, a preparatory academy based in Killeen that will play its inaugural season this year.
“It’s been a long time coming — a lot of hard work,” Brooks said of getting to the point of committing to play for Mission Tech. “From my freshman year, I’ve been to a lot of different high schools, so a lot of schools weren’t looking at me because I didn’t have a lot of film.”
Mission Tech Prep, which was founded by Andre Smith, a former Shoemaker starting quarterback from 2006 to 2007, began the academy to give players like Brooks a chance to get repetitions on the field while playing against junior colleges and junior varsity teams from NCAA Division III and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics teams, according to its website.
Former defensive coordinator for the Bulldawgs Gary Carpenter spoke highly of Brooks’ work ethic.
“For us on the football field, he was a running back and a kick returner. We needed some help on defense, and we put him at outside backer. He turned into one of the top outside linebackers in the district. And that’s because of his work ethic,” Carpenter said.
Also staying relatively locally is Jiya Edwards, who was already committed to study nursing at the University of Texas in Austin, but now she has a powerlifting scholarship to top it off.
“It was honestly crazy because not too long ago I had accepted the fact that I was not going to be a student-athlete because I didn’t think that powerlifting was an option,” Edwards said after the ceremony in the Lea Ledger Auditorium. “But when I ran into them (Texas coaches) at one of my meets, I talked to them and it was like, off the jump, ‘We want to recruit you. We need you in our weight class, we need you in our program.’ I was already accepted, and I went for it. And I have a love for lifting outside of school, too.”
Edwards was also a talented volleyball player for the Lady Dawgs in her junior and senior seasons. Her former assistant coach, Christy Thompson, spoke of Edwards’ accomplishments before all athletes signed.
“She was District 12-6A First Team All-District for both years. As a junior, she was selected Academic All-District, and as a senior, she’s been recognized by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association for academic all-state,” Thompson said to a thunderous applause.
This year, Edwards placed second in her weight class at the state powerlifting tournament. Between squat, bench press and deadlift, Edwards lifted a total of 1,005 pounds.
Other Cove High athletes who signed Wednesday were:
- Hailee Thompson, cheer: MidAmerica Nazarene University
- Wyatt Nelson, football: Sul Ross State University
- Antonio Espinoza, baseball: Kansas Wesleyan University
