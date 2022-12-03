BELTON — Bethel safety Matthew Feldick missed making a play on the ball by a matter of inches, and Mary Hardin-Baylor receiver KJ Miller made the Royals pay in the blink of an eye Saturday afternoon.
Just like that, momentum swung the other direction, Bethel was on its heels, and the Crusaders were dancing into the semifinals.
“After KJ made that play, the effort that our team played with was different than what it was for three quarters. It completely woke us up,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said. “We needed a spark. KJ has done that a long time for us, and he did it again today.”
Only 16 seconds after the Royals pushed their lead to 28-17 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Miller beat Feldick to the ball to grab a 10-yard Kyle King pass and outmaneuvered the rest of the defenders for a 65-yard touchdown that started a string of 24 unanswered points for the Crusaders — a surge that rallied No. 3 UMHB to a 41-28 victory over No. 20 Bethel in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal at Crusader Stadium.
“Every time I catch the ball, my mentality is to go score,” said Miller, a senior who finished with six catches for 144 yards. “As soon as I caught the ball, I saw a lot of field and knew I had an opportunity to go score. And that’s what happened.”
After three full quarters in which Bethel (10-3) had dictated the action, Miller’s play flipped a switch as
the Crusaders (12-1) turned out the lights on the Royals.
“We went for the pick. If you get the pick or even knock it down, it could be a different story,” Bethel head coach Steve Johnson said. “We missed too many tackles against a great team with the athleticism of Mary Hardin-Baylor.”
Following Miller’s TD that cut the gap to 28-23, a re-energized UMHB defense forced the Royals into only their third punt of the day, and the Crusaders took their first lead with Kenneth Cormier’s 12-yard run and King’s 2-point pass to Brandon Jordan that made it 31-28 with 10:31 remaining.
Bethel tried to answer, reaching midfield on its ensuing possession before UMHB cornerback Titus Dunk cut in front of receiver Joey Kidder to intercept a Jaran Roste pass.
The Crusaders quickly put the nail in the Royals’ coffin with a 52-yard drive in five plays — all of them punishing runs as UMHB’s offensive line took control — capped by Aphonso Thomas’ 26-yard scoring sprint with 5:34 to go.
“That might have been the best drive our O-line has had all season. That was a season-changing drive,” said King, who completed 20 of 29 attempts for 276 yards and was never sacked behind a line that paved the way for 173 yards rushing — 114 of them by Thomas. “I’ve went to battle with these same guys on our offense for — next week will be 29 games in a row — and there’s nobody else I’d rather be with.”
The Crusaders tacked on Anthony Avila’s 36-yard field goal and, 3½ minutes later, the celebration began.
“I was really proud of how our kids hung in there. KJ made an electric play that got our fans really energized, which in turn energized us,” Harmon said. “We played a really good fourth quarter. That’s a good thing because we didn’t play very well for three quarters.
“Teams that are going to win a national championship just find ways to win. I thought our kids that today.”
UMHB committed turnovers on two of its first three possessions, and Bethel went up 7-0 on David Geebli’s 6-yard run late in the first quarter.
The Crusaders then wrapped scoring runs of 16 yards by Cormier and 17 by Thomas around Roste’s 24-yard TD throw to Kidder to tie it, and free safety Dorian Williams intercepted Roste at the UMHB 5-yard line on the final play of the first half to keep it at 14-all.
The Royals took the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards in nine plays for Roste’s 25-yard TD pass to Micah Niewald, and the Crusaders got a 23-yard field goal from Avila to account for all of the third-quarter scoring.
After Kidder caught a 9-yard Roste pass in the end zone to finish a 7½-minute drive and give the Royals an 11-point lead with 14:11 remaining, they were in control until Miller jump-started the Crusaders.
“That play brought life back to our sideline, and we went back out there with more energy,” Williams said. “It was a great play.”
Roste threw for 266 yards but completed only 27 of 44 attempts and was intercepted three times as the pressure applied by UMHB steadily increased throughout the game.
“Three picks are rare for our offense. One of the reasons we’d been successful the past few weeks was we played turnover-free football,” Roste said. “Their defensive backs made some really good plays. That’s a great defense.”
The outcome set up a semifinal next week between UMHB and No. 1 North Central (13-0) that will be a rematch of last year’s Stagg Bowl, in which the Crusaders pulled away from the Cardinals 57-24 to win the national championship.
“I’m sure it was kind of embarrassing for them last year,” King said. “They feel as if they probably didn’t play their best game, so they’re going to be ready to go.”
NOTES: UMHB’s Omari Frazier had 12 tackles and fellow linebacker Durand Hill had 11 stops and an interception. ... Crusaders senior defensive tackle Pete Smith was helped off the field in the fourth quarter, but Harmon said the left-knee injury wasn’t as bad as the medical staff initially feared. ... The site and time of next week’s semifinal will be announced by the NCAA on Sunday.
