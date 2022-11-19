BELTON — Whether Mary Hardin-Baylor’s players had been just biding their time through the last half of the regular season as they waited for the playoffs to arrive is debatable.
One thing is for certain, though. The Crusaders looked like a different team Saturday — one that’s capable of winning the national championship for a second straight year.
Third-ranked UMHB moved up and down the field at will to the tune of 651 total yards and held No. 19 Huntingdon out of the end zone through all 60 minutes, opening the NCAA Division III playoffs with a 54-0 whipping of the Hawks on a cold and wet afternoon on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
“We wanted to send a message that nobody has 30 players on their team that won the national championship like we do, and I thought we went out there and played like it,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said.
The Crusaders (10-1) set the tone early, with Mason Cavness’ fumble recovery and Durand Hill’s interception foiling Huntingdon’s first two possessions. And after Aphonso Thomas’ 20-yard touchdown run and Kyle King’s 9-yard TD throw to Brandon Jordan staked UMHB to a 14-0 lead, the Hawks (9-2) were behind the eight ball before the first quarter had even ended.
“We knew they were athletic and that we’d have to be sharp and perfect, but we made too many mistakes,” Huntingdon running back Kahari McReynolds said.
KJ Miller capped a seven-play, 97-yard drive by catching a short King pass and taking it 20 yards to the end zone to make it 21-0 and, even when the Hawks did have a chance to grab a little momentum after Karl Dorn intercepted King late in the first half, Huntingdon was thwarted when UMHB defensive tackle Tristan Green batted down Landon Cotney’s third-down pass and Will Edwards was wide right on a 29-yard field goal try.
“In the playoffs, momentum can change on you pretty fast,” Harmon said. “Our kids made plays at the right time, and we were able to get Huntingdon out of its normal mode.”
The second half was even more lopsided.
Miller got way behind the Hawks secondary to haul in King’s 50-yard TD throw on the second play of the third quarter, Kenneth Cormier ran 17 yards for a score, and Jamaal Hamilton turned a short King pass into a 47-tard touchdown to widen the gap to 42-0 heading into the fourth.
“It’s tough against them because of the number of guys that they have at receiver,” Huntingdon free safety Miller Park said. “I thought we did a pretty a good job of covering two or three of them, and then there’d always be one wide open. That’s what hurt us.”
After third-quarter possessions in which they turned over the ball on downs at the UMHB 30-yard line and saw receiver Mikey Panariello fumble the ball through the back of the end zone for a touchback, the Hawks never threatened in the fourth.
The Crusaders tacked on Cormier’s 1-yard scoring plunge and Montana Miller’s 15-yard TD run for the final tally, and then everybody headed for the warmth of the indoors.
King finished 18-of-24 for 364 yards, with completions to seven receivers.
“The looks that we thought we were going to get, we got those looks,” the senior quarterback said. “Credit goes to (offensive coordinator Andy Padron) and his staff for really giving us a good idea of what we were going to get.”
After totaling just 120 yards receiving over the final three games of the regular season, KJ Miller had six catches for 145 yards as the Crusaders offense started firing on all cylinders.
“For the past couple of weeks, I had pretty rough games,” the senior receiver said. “Today was my time to step up and do what I do best.”
Chaka Watson had a team-high eight tackles and Hill had seven for a UMHB defense that held the Hawks to 255 yards and off the scoreboard — 219 yards and 40 point below their average.
Now the Crusaders can turn their attention toward preparing for No. 6 Trinity (11-0) — a 14-7 first-round winner over Hardin-Simmons — in next week’s second round in San Antonio.
It will be a rematch of last year’s first-round contest that UMHB won 13-3 in Belton, an outcome that has helped build the hype surrounding the Tigers this season.
“I’ve never seen a program get so much credit for a moral victory. ‘Well, they played Mary Hardin-Baylor close. They must be this special thing to be feared.’ The reality is our program hasn’t lost to them since 2002, so we’re just going to be who we are,” Harmon said.
“We think we have a really good football team. We’re not going to take anyone for granted. We’re going to prepare for Trinity. We’re going to go down to Trinity, and we’re going to see how well we can perform against those guys. We’re excited about it.”
