NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The national title game is still a week away, but make no bones about it. Saturday’s NCAA Division III semifinal on the outskirts of Chicago will have a championship feel.
“This is a title game. I don’t think there’s any question,” Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Larry Harmon said. “Both teams pride themselves on being physical with the defensive and offensive lines, so it’s going to come down to the team that controls the line of scrimmage. The team that does that will be the team that wins this game. It’s going to come down to who can play the most physical for the longest.”
That is Harmon’s prediction for the matchup between No. 3 UMHB (12-1) and No. 1 North Central (13-0) at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, where the Crusaders and Cardinals will stage a rematch of last year’s championship game.
UMHB dominated the 2021 Stagg Bowl — winning 57-24 for the program’s second national title — and North Central has waited 12 months for its chance at redemption.
“I think there’s all kinds of reasons we’re excited to play this football game,” said Cardinals head coach Brad Spencer, who — like Harmon — is in his first season in charge after decades as an assistant within the program. “We didn’t play our best against them last year, and they had a part in that. It’s not like we were out there on our own making bad plays. They had something to do with that.
“Every time you get a second chance at a team, you feel fortunate for the opportunity. Mary Hardin-Baylor is the gold standard in Division III football right now. We’re chasing that history.”
Trying to defend its 2019 title (the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic), North Central’s powerful ground game produced only 85 yards rushing and quarterback Luke Lehnen was intercepted three times in last year’s meeting.
The Cardinals had no such problems through their first 13 games this season. Senior running back Ethan Greenfield has 1,751 yards rushing and Lehnen — now a sophomore — has passed for 2,394 yards with only six picks for an offense that averages 560 yards and 54.5 points an outing.
“I don’t expect them to change a whole lot. They’re very confident in what they do,” Harmon said. “I think they feel like going to the air last year hurt them. I think they’re going to run it more. I think they’re going to try to make it a bloodbath and wear out our defensive line.”
North Central hasn’t been pushed this season — its closest outcome was a 13-point win over Wheaton in Week 4 — but the Cardinals expect a stiffer test against a Crusaders defense that gives up only 14.7 points per game.
“We’ll be challenged,” Spencer said. “I’ve seen our guys face some adversity. You have to stay the course. I haven’t seen our guys panic, and that’s because we have an experienced group.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals allow just 197 yards and five points a contest, anchored by a defensive line that has helped contribute to their 43 sacks.
They face a Crusaders offense that churns out 475 yards and 43.4 points, led by senior quarterback Kyle King, senior running back Aphonso Thomas and seniors KJ Miller and Brandon Jordan as headliners for a deep group of receivers.
UMHB’s multitude of play-making receivers is what gave North Central the most problems in last year’s meeting, in which the Crusaders had 10 plays of 20-plus yards.
“We feel very good about our defensive line and the way we can rush the passer,” Spencer said. “If you want to stop the pass, you have to make the quarterback feel uncomfortable. Mary Hardin-Baylor made some big plays down the field last year with some 50-50 balls that became 90-10 balls because they’re so talented, particularly at receiver and quarterback and running back. We’ll look at ways we can adjust.”
One of the biggest differences between last year’s meeting and today’s is the venue. Unlike the title game that was played at a neutral site in Canton, Ohio, today’s semifinal is on the Cardinals’ home field.
That aspect doesn’t overly concern Harmon, who was the Crusaders’ defensive coordinator last year when UMHB also went on the road for a semifinal and beat Wisconsin-Whitewater on the way to an unblemished record and the national championship.
“It is what it is. We had to go to Wisconsin last year, and we got it done,” he said. “We have a bunch of older guys who have done it before. They’re just concentrating on the job at hand, going up there and trying to get a win.”
UMHB made the same trip to Wisconsin in Week 2 of this year’s regular season and walked away with its only loss, a 28-24 setback in which the Crusaders couldn’t score in the closing minutes with four chances inside the Warhawks 5-yard line and allowed Whitewater to go 99 yards for the game-winning score.
However, King and his teammates believe the lessons learned from that defeat helped prepare them for this moment.
“The Whitewater game this year — it still eats me up — I think that was the biggest learning curve our team had,” King said. “We all had to take a look in the mirror and have some accountability. I think that game has got us to the point where we are now.”
And where they are now is the brink of their third Stagg Bowl berth in four seasons.
